Home Local News One man killed in Mesa County shooting involving state police

One man killed in Mesa County shooting involving state police

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Arvada police investigate the murder of three teenagers
%MINIFYHTMLb1e431b35a16679eb5aca50029e96bc614%

%MINIFYHTMLb1e431b35a16679eb5aca50029e96bc615%

A state police officer shot and killed an individual Saturday morning in Mesa County, the State Patrol said in a press release.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m., near United States 50 and County Road 29, according to the press release. The soldier was not injured and the area will remain closed for an extended period of time.

No other details were immediately available, including the age and sex of the murdered person or whether that person was armed or threatening the soldier.

%MINIFYHTMLb1e431b35a16679eb5aca50029e96bc616%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©