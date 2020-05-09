One man killed in Mesa County shooting involving state police

%MINIFYHTMLb1e431b35a16679eb5aca50029e96bc615%

A state police officer shot and killed an individual Saturday morning in Mesa County, the State Patrol said in a press release.

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m., near United States 50 and County Road 29, according to the press release. The soldier was not injured and the area will remain closed for an extended period of time.

No other details were immediately available, including the age and sex of the murdered person or whether that person was armed or threatening the soldier.

%MINIFYHTMLb1e431b35a16679eb5aca50029e96bc616%

The state police will be placed on administrative leave while Judicial District 21 investigates, the sheriff's office said.

The incident marks the twenty-fourth time that an individual was shot dead by police this year, and the first time by a member of the State Patrol.