Oil and gas prices rise as cabin fever rises and social distance eases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – After weeks of quarantine, Texans and the rest of the country are finally back on the road to shops, beaches and parks, consuming more gasoline on the road. The result has caused oil prices in the United States to rebound from their record lows.

%MINIFYHTMLe1407afcf8dad0269db8318ac3f89e2d15%

Traffic in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta, three cities in the states where shutdown orders have been eased, is increasing slightly, according to an analysis of TomTom GPS data by RBC Capital Markets. At the height of the crisis, traffic in major US cities. USA It decreased by a staggering 83% below normal levels. As of Monday, that metric improved to 74% negative.

"Demand in the United States has bottomed out," said Michael Tran of RBC.

Tran pointed to a combination of relaxing rules in states like Georgia and Texas, warmer weather, and "cabin fever,quot; as the main drivers of the increases.

Gasoline demand in the United States rose to the highest level for that day of the week since March 18 on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy. Demand rose 16% from its March 25 low, although it is still 31% lower than March 11 when orders to stay home began to take effect.

In other words, gasoline demand remains weak, just not as horrible as it was a few weeks ago.

"There has definitely been a recovery," said Patrick DeHaan, oil and refined products analyst at GasBuddy.

There are other signs that Americans have started moving again.

Orbital Insights, a research firm that uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to analyze data, reviewed millions of anonymized smartphones daily to see how far they go from home. The company found that mobility collapsed 66% below normal levels in early April. But by May 1, that metric had only dropped 29% from normal levels.

Trump applauds the oil rebound

The bottoming process is critical to the battered energy market.

US oil prices USA They crashed into negative territory last month for the first time, a shocking move that reflected fears that the world would run out of space to store unnecessary barrels of oil that had accumulated during the pandemic.

Overproduction in Saudi Arabia and Russia, which were embroiled in an epic price war, were partly to blame for oversupply. But the biggest problem was anemic demand. Drivers around the world were forced off the roads by the crisis. Many passenger planes are still grounded. Countless factories remain offline.

%MINIFYHTMLe1407afcf8dad0269db8318ac3f89e2d16%

Another factor is that many Americans may not be willing to return to a plane until there is a vaccine to combat the pandemic. That could lead to more road trips, further increasing the demand for gasoline.

The surge of barrels of oil stored around the world is also beginning to stabilize.

Gas prices out of their lows

American drivers, some of whom are suffering financially from mass unemployment, may not be happy to see that prices at the pump are no longer imploding.

The average price of gasoline statewide in Texas is $ 1.50 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Most drivers in Dallas are paying $ 1.38 per gallon to fill their tanks, while gasoline rices in Fort Worth average $ 1.34.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $ 1.81, according to AAA. While that is well below $ 2.89 per gallon from a year ago, it is also below the $ 1.77 low.

During the height of the crisis, more than a dozen US states. USA They had at least one gas station under $ 1 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. Now only two stations in the nation are below $ 1 a gallon, both in Arkansas. "Ultra-low prices have disappeared," said DeHaan.

"Stop and start,quot;

But oil bulls should not expect US demand for gasoline to rise again. Another dip could occur if a second wave of coronavirus infections arrives later this year. "We expect stops and starts," said Tran.

RBC found that after 10 consecutive days of solid recovery in US traffic patterns. In the USA, there has been a slight regression in recent days.

For example, traffic in Houston decreased 84% year-over-year around Easter, according to RBC. It improved to just 70% as of Monday.

However, Tran said that as of Thursday, traffic in Houston decreased 74% year-over-year. He said that other cities such as Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Boston and Denver experienced a similar trend.

One theory is that while some Americans have been released from their quarantine, many continue to play it safe and limit their travel to restaurants and shops.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)