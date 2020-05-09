Official graduation guidelines prohibit indoor and sports stadium ceremonies – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb1bec75220f029433dcd155146b2563015%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – State authorities released guidelines on graduation ceremonies for Minnesota schools on Friday, recommending virtual celebrations and exclusion meetings indoors or at outdoor sports stadiums.

"The health and safety of our students and their families will always be our top priority," Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said in a statement. "This year's graduation ceremonies will look different than they traditionally are, and I am confident that our schools will find creative ways to recognize the incredible work and commitment of our graduate students."

The main recommendation is that colleges and schools conduct virtual graduation ceremonies in which participants do not have to leave their homes and run the risk of spreading COVID-19. Car parades and parking lot ceremonies are also allowed where families can stay inside their cars.

The guidelines, which can be read in their entirety here, say organizers should keep any type of non-virtual meeting short, ensure items are not passed between groups of people, and do not serve food.

Regarding diplomas, schools are encouraged to consider pickup or drop-off, with staff wearing protective gloves and masks when handling items delivered to students.

Any indoor gatherings, such as in school auditoriums or at outdoor sports facilities, such as soccer fields, are explicitly prohibited.

“In-person social gatherings with people from multiple households, even in situations where a large space could be accommodated among attendees, does not meet social norms

distance practices and introduces a large amount of contact unpredictability and increases the potential for disease transmission, "the guidelines say.

Authorities say that while some schools hope to hold traditional-style ceremonies later this year, they caution that it is not yet clear when the public health situation will allow such gatherings.

The St. Paul School District says they will opt for the virtual option. It was a really difficult decision for them to empathize with the families heartbroken by graduation. They are trying to make up for it by partnering with the graduation company, Jostens, virtually.

"Students and speakers will be live on a Zoom interface … and then parents and grandmothers in another state, or whoever, will be able to watch a live broadcast," Heather Kilgore, director of family engagement and community partnerships with St. Paul Schools said.

Next week they will begin making home deliveries of caps and gowns to students, as well as yard signs just to help their community celebrate. Graduation will take place in San Pablo the first week of June.

The graduation guidelines were developed by the Minnesota Department of Education, the Office of Higher Education, and the Minnesota Department of Health.

For over 40 days, Minnesota has been under an order to stay home. Since the outbreak began in the state in March, more than 9,000 people have contracted COVID-19 and 508 have died.

