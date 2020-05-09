Office for iPad will receive trackpad support later this year

Reports from The Verge and TechCrunch say trackpad and mouse support is coming to Office for iPad. The update should be available by the end of the year. Both reports point to the crash as a possible launch window, but Microsoft is still working on the exact details.

Trackpad and mouse support is new to the iPad; The feature arrived in March with the release of iPadOS 13.4 and the new iPad Pro. It allows you to pair a mouse or trackpad with an iPad, and you'll get a round cursor on the screen. As this is an iPad, Apple has tried to reimagine the mouse input a bit, with sleek scroll effects that change the shape of the mouse cursor, trackpad swipe gestures, and mouse movement that automatically adjusts to the button closest. Apps using the standard iOS and iPadOS widgets get a lot of this functionality for free, but the custom elements in Microsoft apps need a little bit of special work to combine with the new mouse functionality.

At first, the focus will be on Microsoft's new all-in-one Office app for iPad, which combines Word, Excel, and Powerpoint into a single app. Mouse support will come to this application first, and The Verge says it is "likely,quot; to be mouse compatible for standalone office applications.