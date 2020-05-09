Off-duty corrections officer arrests suspect of car hijacker after 880 crash – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – An alleged car thief who crashed into another car in 880 on Saturday morning in Oakland allegedly tried to steal another trip to escape, but was thwarted by the owner of that vehicle, a corrections officer for California out of order, the California Highway Patrol said.

"He tried to steal the wrong vehicle," said CHP officer Sean Layton.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Richmond man, was driving a stolen Subaru Crosstrek in East Bay on Saturday morning. He collided with a Honda Accord in the 880 south near the Broadway ramp shortly after 6 a.m.

When a California Department of Corrections officer driving a Dodge Charger pulled over to help after the accident, the suspect allegedly attempted to steal the Dodge.

However, the corrections officer detained the suspect, who was not armed. He was later detained by the CHP.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect was being evaluated in a hospital because he had been involved in a collision. The CHP contacted the owner of the stolen Subaru.