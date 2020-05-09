Obama Calls Trump's Coronavirus Response "An Absolute Chaotic Disaster" – Up News Info

Former President Barack Obama harshly criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, describing the administration's response as an "absolute chaotic mess" during a call with other Democrats, according to a recording obtained by Yahoo News.

The overwhelming comments came during a call Friday with the Obama Alumni Association, which is made up of people who served in the 44th president's administration.

"What we are fighting against is against these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided and seeing others as enemies has become a stronger drive in American life," Obama said at the 30 minute recording. . “And by the way, we are also seeing it internationally. It is part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anemic and irregular. "

The former president admitted that the outbreak would have been bad under any circumstances, but said with Trump at the White House that the situation has skyrocketed.

"It would have been bad even with the best governments. It has been an absolutely chaotic mess when that mindset, of "what's in it for me" and "bugging everyone else," when that mindset is operational in our government, "he said.

The call, which CNN independently confirmed, was meant to encourage Obama supporters to back his former vice president, Joe Biden, in the November election. Obama told his supporters that he plans to campaign vigorously for Biden, hoping to defeat Trump.

"So, by the way, I'm going to spend as much time as necessary and campaign as much as I can for Joe Biden," he said.

President Trump has consistently defended his response to the COVID-19 outbreak, saying his administration has taken steps to mitigate the crisis, including imposing travel restrictions on visitors from China and Europe, as well as implementing distancing guidelines. Social.

"I think we saved millions of lives," he said earlier this week.

As of Saturday afternoon, 77,034 people died of COVID-19 complications in the United States and 1.27 million tested positive, according to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the call, Obama also lashed out at the Justice Department for dropping the charges against former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"I think the news for the past 24 hours has been minimized, about the fact that the Justice Department dropped the charges against Michael Flynn," Obama said.

"The fact that there is no precedent anyone can find for someone who has been accused of perjury who just went free. That's the kind of thing you start worrying about the basics of, not just institutional norms, but that our basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk, "he said.