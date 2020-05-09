Oakland Mayor Asks Crowds to Stay Away from Lake Merritt Meetings – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Mother's Day weekend is expected to have beautiful weather, which is great for moms, but health officials in Oakland are concerned about what it might mean for popular public parks .

%MINIFYHTMLbba6c2c3b0e97398d3c4b3a9c339a33117%

"We must give the lake a break," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said, asking people to make other plans this weekend for a trip to Lake Merritt.

"We have seen great meetings," Schaaf warned. "We cannot continue to allow it."

But people at the lake say that as long as they stay 6 feet away, it shouldn't be a problem.

"I don't see anyone doing anything wrong," said Stacey Adams, who lives in Oakland and was enjoying an afternoon at the lake with his wife. "Everyone is social distancing."

According to the mayor's office, there are potential health problems, such as many people who do not use face covers and a large number of people who have a picnic and barbecue.

%MINIFYHTMLbba6c2c3b0e97398d3c4b3a9c339a33118%

The current shelter-in-place order requires that people are only supposed to be outside for exercise and not to gather.

"Please find another place to go," says Schaaf.

"You can't go to restaurants," said Adriane Tolefree. “The only thing you can do is be outside, and the lake is our community. It's where we've been all our lives. "

Tolefree and his family came prepared with protective gear while grilling on Friday afternoon. She said that she and her son will probably return again this weekend to celebrate Mother's Day.

"I really don't think I can keep everyone inside, so why create trouble for people?" Tolefree asks.

This weekend, the Parks Department ambassadors will deliver masks and encourage people to stay 6 feet away. There will also be additional police officers on patrol focused on education, not law enforcement.