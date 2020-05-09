Oakland adds 5 more miles of roads to Slow Streets program – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland city officials announced an additional five miles of streets Thursday that will receive soft closures to help support physical distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus response.

As part of the Oakland Slow Streets program that supports the Alameda County place-of-refuge order, several streets will be closed to the vehicle through traffic beginning Friday, including E 23rd Street, 26th Avenue, 25th Avenue, E 29th Street, Shafter Avenue, 48th Street, Tiffin Road, Potomac Street, Laguna Avenue, Carmel Street, Coolidge Avenue, Morgan Avenue, Maple Avenue, Wisconsin Street, Patterson Avenue, Bayo Street and parts of Sheffield Avenue, Webster Street and Steele Street.

On Friday, the streets will receive barriers, cones, and signage indicating they are closed for traffic.

The city launched the program on April 10 to support physical distancing for wheelchair and bicycle travel, and has since made soft closures on about 20 miles of highway, city officials said.

You can find a map of all Oakland streets affected by the closings at www.oaklandca.gov/projects/oakland-slow-streets.

