Nuggets forced to be creative during the coronavirus pandemic

Rather than planning to stop James Harden or planning a way to find Nikola Jokic resting within an exhausting series of playoffs, the Nuggets have a new problem to solve amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stay engaged.

The Washington Wizards have used Zoom calls to guide hobby cooks through the kitchen. Utah Jazz created a series of online movies to highlight some of the players' favorite dishes. The nuggets? They have tried to recreate the wardrobe and the jokes that never leave the walls.

The virtual locker rooms, as they were labeled, were the brainchild of Nuggets basketball president Tim Connelly and coach Michael Malone. Tired of connecting strictly with their team via emails and text messages, the Nuggets opted for a handful of Zoom calls from the team where apparently everything is fair game.

"Many of us, including myself, our hair has definitely not been a priority," said Connelly. "Men come with different beards or haircuts than we are used to. Boys certainly don't stop if you don't look really good on the call.

"… Obviously not normal, but these guys are so used to seeing each other," he said.

Veteran Mason Plumlee has spent most of the suspension in Indiana, with his parents and sister. He has been able to stay in shape thanks to a neighbor who built an interior half court and allowed him to use the gym. He knows he is one of the lucky ones. Although he has been able to snuggle up in relative comfort, he appreciates the Nuggets' efforts to keep the team connected.

"Our staff and the main office are doing a good job, basically reaching out and touching the base, either individually or the Zooms team that we have made," he said. "Everyone is, I think it's like an unexpected offseason in the middle of the season. It's not like free agency where you don't know where you're going or if you're going to come back. We're still all in this, we still have hope of compete again and play for a championship. "

Plumlee, an art collector and committed financial investor, has also started hosting a Facebook series titled "Founder Series with Mason Plumlee,quot;. The goal is to provide a platform for small businesses and nonprofits as they adapt to the pandemic and the effort to help.

One of 15 online conversations she has had so far includes an interview with "Off They Plate,quot; founder Natalie Guo, who is looking to raise funds so restaurants can hire their most vulnerable workers. Those meals then go directly to healthcare workers. Other areas that Plumlee interviews have touched on include e-learning, marketing opportunities, and innovative exercise teams.

Instead of wasting prolonged downtime, Plumlee has taken advantage of it. When, or if, the season resumes, he believes his teammates will have done the same.

"I would bet that our team is more prepared than most, one because we have a lot at stake to play and also meet our boys," he said. "I think the guys have found a way to stay in the gym, stay in the weight room, and be ready when the time comes."