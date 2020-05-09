"Not Good,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML23d03e124c3b05cbe71fc5ad96f0d0dd15%

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has made national headlines for his charitable work and insights during the coronavirus pandemic, says he wanted to see how Dallas was reopening its economy after retail stores and restaurants were given the go-ahead. Good from Governor Greg Abbott. last week.

Those types of businesses, which also included shopping malls and movie theaters, were allowed to reopen last Friday after Abbott issued an executive order. Companies had to follow certain restrictions, such as opening to a 25% capacity and social distancing guidelines.

However, questions like which companies would choose to reopen and whether they would actually practice social distancing remained for Texas residents.

On his Maverick Blog website, Cuban said he was looking to answer some of those questions by working with ShiftSmart to investigate the reopening of businesses in Dallas using "secret shoppers."

In short, Cuban said, "It is not good."

For this project, Cuban said he called about 1,000 retail stores and restaurants based on their popularity on Yelp to see how many companies were actually reopening that weekend.

Of those 1,000 locations, Cuban said ShiftSmart workers conducted "physical audits,quot; of about 300 of them to see if they followed the reopening guidelines.

Of the 300 businesses that were visited, the data Cuban reported shows that around 96% of them did not comply with the mandatory protocols. He said that about a third of those companies were less than 50% compliant with the protocols.

Some of the most important protocols not followed, according to the data, include: contactless payments, single-use condiments, disinfecting inputs and outputs, and marked waiting points.

This study occurred between May 1 and May 3.

Cuban said he plans to continue this project "a few more times,quot; so that they can learn about the trends as Texas reopens its economy.

On Friday, May 8, salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen in the state. Retail stores and restaurants are also required to follow the same restrictions and guidelines as last week.

To learn more about Cuban's project, click here.