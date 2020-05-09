North Texas stylists working hard the first day in nearly 2 months – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARDENS OF DALWORTHINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Town Garden Salon in Dalworthington Gardens houses dozens of micro salons that are owned and operated by individual owners.

%MINIFYHTML8aa339bfdb5224a14e34744076dfeae715%

On Friday, they were allowed to reopen in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's order to gradually restart the Texas economy.

Christie Miller is one of the salon's owners and said, "Oh, I couldn't wait to get back to work. I was praying before we closed … give me one more week … one more week."

Michelle Guzman is also a hairdresser and runs her own suite in the great room.

%MINIFYHTML8aa339bfdb5224a14e34744076dfeae716%

She added: "We are ready, we have been ready, we have received text messages from customers asking when we will be back."

Now stylists and beauty professionals hope an avalanche of clients returning to services will help them recover from the shutdown for about two months.

Guzmán said it was reserved on her first day back.

“I got here at 7:30 and I won't be home until after 8 tonight. I have some food there, I hope to inhale sometime between customers, "he said.

Although the reopening of classrooms was allowed, they must follow strict guidelines for social distancing and sanitation protocols established by the state and the CDC.

Hair care professionals, along with their clients, should wear masks to cover their faces.