Noah Cyrus talked about being criticized for her appearance since she was 12 years old

"I am well aware that there are many of you who don't like me or my appearance."
She is a 20-year-old singer, who is also the younger sister of Miley Cyrus and the daughter of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.
On Thursday, Noah spoke about being criticized for her appearance and wrote, "I'm so tired of commenting on every damn thing I've done since I was a kid."
"I am [very] aware that there are many of you who don't like me or my appearance," he continued.
"But for the younger kids, [please] don't let them grow up with that kind of hatred. That bothers someone," he wrote.
The singer urged her critics to "just relax,quot; and announced that she will soon have a "beautiful EP,quot; so that they can "get over it."
Congratulations to you Noah, for speaking out for you and for all the young people who may be experiencing online bullying. We love to see it 💕.
