Nick Cordero's wife misses him as he writes an emotional message amid his health problems

Fitness guru Amanda Kloots writes an emotional note to her comatose husband who remains in the hospital as he continues his arduous recovery from the coronavirus.

Broadway star Nick Cordero& # 39; wife Amanda Kloots She took to Instagram on Friday, May 8, 2020 to share an emotional note with her husband as she continues to struggle with health issues as a result of Covid-19.

The actor remains in a coma after a battle with the coronavirus, resulting in one of his legs being amputated and a temporary pacemaker put in due to an irregular heartbeat.

On social media, fitness guru Amanda shared a sweet taste of Nick and her young son Elvis, declaring, "I miss my husband."

"Dear Nick," he started. "I miss you so much. Sometimes all this doesn't even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you're doing a job and you're going to walk through the door at any moment."

She continued, "I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching TV with you at night and I always fell asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can't wait to have you home. # Day37".

The "Rock of Ages"Star was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, in early April 2020.

Earlier this week, Amanda told fans that the star had opened her eyes, but was not yet responding to doctors' orders. However, she insisted that medical professionals are confident of her recovery.