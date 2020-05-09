Newsom Warns Renegade Counties; Possible COVID-19 Link to Childhood Illness – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of top coronavirus related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

%MINIFYHTML9e068292cf8ac36ff617668ce6178d1e15%

Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties warned

Newsom Offers Severe Warning To Renegade Counties

SACRAMENTO – The most significant reopening of the California economy during the coronavirus pandemic began Friday with tens of thousands of businesses authorized to open with limitations, and the governor expressed optimism to residents that they will soon be able to eat in restaurants and shop in stores. Nearly two dozen counties want to go further, which the state will allow under strict criteria on the number of cases, deaths and tests, Governor Gavin Newsom said. Still, his administration sent a severe warning later on Friday to three northern California counties that have moved faster than the state allows, threatening to lose money from the federal disaster. Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties have opened businesses such as nail and nail salons, shopping malls and restaurants. Read more </ a

Coronavirus and children

Bay Area Baby shows possible link between COVID-19 and rare condition

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Doctors recently spoke exclusively to KPIX 5 about a recent medical mystery involving a Bay Area baby, his mother, and what turned out to be a surprising infant case of COVID-19 that may be related to a rare disease. Two months ago, when passengers evacuated the Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland, but before the Bay Area issued orders to stay home, the mystery was unfolding in Santa Clara County. The six-month-old baby Zara had a high fever. "It was a normal morning," recalled her mother Mahera. "It was March 10 and we woke up and she was hot." read more

Coronavirus and Schools

Newsom projects $ 18 billion revenue deficit for K-12, community colleges

SACRAMENTO – Instead of $ 3 billion more in funding next year, officials from Governor Gavin Newsom's administration are now projecting $ 18 billion less in two years for K-12 and community colleges. That amount, a historic decrease of more than 20 percent in the minimum level of funding guaranteed by the Constitution, would have a devastating impact on education, unless Newsom and the Legislature take other steps to reduce the cut or lessen the impact. The California Department of Finance released its revenue and financing forecast on Thursday, a week before Newsom released its revised state budget. Financial data reveals the devastating and immediate impact of the coronavirus on the state's economy. read more

Facing the county shutdown, Tesla takes workers back to the Fremont factory

FREMONT – A major Bay Area company is doing its best to get its workers back to work. The only problem? The call to return to work runs counter to current county health orders. In an email sent Thursday night, Elon Musk called 30 percent of the Tesla Fremont factory workforce to the plant to begin manufacturing cars, saying Governor Gavin Newsom's order allowed it. The problem? The governor said local orders, such as those for Bay Area counties that push the shutdown through May 31, may replace the state order. "Based on the conditions on the ground … I want to thank the local health directors in the Bay Area for doing what they think is right for their communities," Newsom said at a press conference on Friday. read more

Coronavirus reopening

Governor Newsom says 70 percent of California's economy may reopen; Bay area counties will go slowly

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that approximately 70 percent of the state's economy was now able to reopen with modifications as the state advanced to Phase 2 of reopening business, but that there would be variations, including in the Bay Area. Small businesses were adapting their practices across the state to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus, following the modification of the California stay-at-home order. However, several Bay Area counties still have the shelter order in place earlier, and Newsom acknowledged that the region was taking more tentative steps to reopen. read more

Outdoor Dining Plan "Al Fresco,quot; Could Save San Jose Restaurants Fighting During the COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN JOSE – In an effort to give restaurants in distress a much-needed lifeguard during the COVID-19 pandemic, San José Mayor Sam Liccardo has proposed using streets, sidewalks, and parking lots to expand outdoor food & # 39; al fresco & # 39 ;. California employees have been fired or suspended, ”Mayor Liccardo said in a conference with journalists on Friday afternoon. The situation in downtown San José is especially serious. According to the San José Downtown Association, of the more than 1,600 companies in the central business district, only 6 percent are fully open. Another 9 percent has partially reopened and the remaining 85 percent is closed and inactive. read more

Long-awaited reopening to start slowly in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA – Bookstores, clothing stores, jewelry stores, antique stores, a wide range of businesses in Sonoma County were eligible to open on Friday. It seemed that many business owners were taking a careful approach on the first day of Phase 2 of the state's reopening of the business. "That's fair," says Kathy Jeter, owner of Ethical Clothing. "I think many of us are still here, in our stores, to answer the phones and emails." As the owner of a clothing store, Jeter could have opened its doors on Friday, but she did not. And across the city, many eligible companies appear to have made the same decision. read more

Sonoma Co. Enters Phase 2 of Reopening of Some Retail Businesses

SANTA ROSA – The Sonoma County Health Officer modified the county-based shelter health order Thursday to allow some retail stores to reopen for pickup and drop-off. The change to the order went into effect on Friday at 12:01 am. Some companies included in the amended order are bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, furniture and home goods stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, and music stores. County officials said. Manufacturers that produce essential business goods and retail stores can also resume operations. The shopping centers will remain closed. read more

DMV Reopens 5 Field Offices in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – After weeks of forcing Californians to go online for service during the current coronavirus shelter in place, the Department of Motor Vehicles reopened five San Francisco Bay Area locations for in-person appointments on Friday. . The DMV opened 25 offices across the state, including those located in San Francisco, Oakland Claremont, Concord, Santa Rosa and San José. Offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday. "The DMV continues to encourage customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver's licenses and vehicle registration renewals," the state agency said in a statement. . read more

Salmon doesn't bite but fishing is good as Sonoma Co. reopens launch of boat under COVID-19 rules

WINERY BAY – The launch of the Westside Regional Park boat in Bodega Bay reopened on Friday after the popular recreational activity was suspended due to COVID-19 staying in their homes. That was good news for the salmon fishermen. The frustrated fishermen of Sonoma County did not take long to discover that the boat ramps are now open. It is the salmon season. "I heard about it, around 8 o'clock last night and decided I was going to fish, I called in sick," says Greg Torini. Torini says six long weeks have passed. read more

%MINIFYHTML9e068292cf8ac36ff617668ce6178d1e16%

Phase 2 reopening comes just in time for Mother's Day for Napa florist

NAPA – Napa County businesses have been given the green light to begin partial reopens on Friday. It couldn't have come at a better time for a Napa store. When the closing began, the Garaventa florist in Napa sent many of his employees home. A week ago, owner Gary Garaventa started bringing in some of them in anticipation of the reopening. On Friday, the popular flower shop went as gangbusters. Anyone who has not yet received their Mother's Day order for the weekend is unlikely to be lucky. read more

Some Napa business owners say they're not ready to reopen

NAPA – Napa County officials announced Thursday that they will move to Phase 2, following the governor's recommendations to reopen the business closed for weeks by order to stay home, but not all store owners have decided to reopen. Starting Friday, certain types of businesses will be allowed to operate in Napa County, but only if they do "retail sales." Among the companies authorized to reopen: clothing stores, bookstores, toy stores, furniture stores, sporting goods and florists. Napa County officials also added that starting Saturday, facial coatings will be required within businesses and also in workplaces where a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained. read more

Coronavirus shelter in place

UC Hastings Chancellor criticizes the city's COVID-19 spine plan as "completely inadequate,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – The Chancellor of the University of California School of Law at Hastings lashed out at San Francisco officials on Friday, criticizing the city's back security plan for doing little more than encouraging camp on the sidewalk and facilitating the already rampant drug trafficking. "I have read the plan in detail, and it is completely inadequate," UC Hastings Chancellor and Dean of Laws and Dean David Faigman said in a press release issued on Friday. "The plan is just more talk. We need action, not talk. We need tents and drug dealers to be removed and those who are not housed to move to safe, temporary housing, such as large tents or other shelters, until a permanent solution is achieved. ” Mayor London Breed announced Thursday the plan to improve conditions in the neighborhood, targeting the 13 most affected blocks, with the goal of expanding to the other 36 blocks in the district. read more

California to Provide Mail Ballots for November Elections to All Voters

SACRAMENTO – All Californians who are registered to vote will receive mail ballots for the November election through an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday. The governor cited health concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and how it cannot lessen in time, as the push for the order. "There is great concern and anxiety around the November elections in terms of making sure that you can behave safely; to make sure that your health is protected and to make sure that we are reaching out to all registered voters and giving them the opportunity and the option of not feeling like they have to go to a dense and concentrated environment where their health could be at risk, "Newsom said. read more

Oakland adds 5 more miles of roads to the Slow Streets program

OAKLAND – Oakland city officials announced an additional five miles of streets Thursday that will receive soft closures to help support physical distancing during the response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. As part of the Oakland Slow Streets program that supports the Alameda County place-of-refuge order, several streets will be closed to the vehicle through traffic beginning Friday, including E 23rd Street, 26th Avenue, 25th Avenue, E 29th Street, Shafter Avenue, 48th Street, Tiffin Road, Potomac Street, Laguna Avenue, Carmel Street, Coolidge Avenue, Morgan Avenue, Maple Avenue, Wisconsin Street, Patterson Avenue, Bayo Street and parts of Sheffield Avenue, Webster Street and Steele Street. On Friday, the streets will receive barriers, cones, and signage indicating they are closed for traffic. read more

Yosemite employees evicted amid coronavirus pandemic

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK: An estimated 90 Yosemite National Park bus drivers and transportation workers who were fired after the park closed to visitors in March are now facing eviction. The group of Yosemite Hospitality workers were told this week that the layoffs require them to leave Yosemite before May 21, Fresno Bee reported Friday. These are the first Yosemite evictions reported solely for layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic and occur despite Governor Gavin Newsom's order calling for a state moratorium on evictions until May 31, the newspaper reported. read more

Coronavirus and business

3 Norwegian cruises without passengers to dock in the port of Oakland

OAKLAND – Three passenger-less cruises will be inactive in the Oakland port starting this weekend as the United States seizes cruise operations, the port said Friday. The first two ships are scheduled to arrive on Saturday and the third is scheduled for Sunday.

The Oakland port said two Norwegian Cruise Line ships would be moored at the Oakland Outer Port terminal, which is not currently in use for the port's contained shipper business. Another Norwegian Cruise Line ship will dock at Terminal Howard on the Oakland Estuary. read more

Bleak outlook for workers suffering from California's record unemployment rate

SAN JOSE – New figures released by the federal government show that the national unemployment rate is 14.7 percent, the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state's unemployment rate could be even worse. The governor estimated that California's unemployment rate is "north of 20 percent." "This is the first time in my life that I have experienced applying for benefits," said Sedah, who preferred to use a name and works for a private educational company in San José. read more

Delta Suspends Service to Oakland International Airport Until September

OAKLAND – Delta Air Lines, one of the country's largest airlines, announced on Friday that it would suspend service to Oakland International Airport because air traffic plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic. The airline said service to Oakland and nine other US airports. USA It would be suspended from Wednesday until at least the end of September. All affected destinations are located in metropolitan areas served by multiple airports. "The safety of our employees and customers remains our primary focus as we navigate these challenges together," said Sandy Gordon, the airline's senior vice president of national airport operations. read more

Facebook, Google among technology companies to allow employees to work from home until 2020

MENLO PARK – As states across the country begin to reopen, a growing number of large tech companies tell employees they can continue working from home until fall or even through the end of the year. Facebook confirmed to CNN Business on Friday that any employee who can do their work from home can continue to do so until the end of the year. The Menlo Park-based social network won't reopen most of its offices until July 6, at the earliest. Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said most employees would work from home until at least the end of May. read more

Coronavirus And Sports

NASCAR cancels Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA – NASCAR and Sonoma Raceway officials announced Thursday that they would cancel the Toyota / Save Mart 350 Cup Series event scheduled for mid-June at the Wine Country circuit due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. NASCAR has announced a return to racing starting Sunday, May 17. However, all seven races in 11 days will only take place at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The races will be held without fans as a security measure designed to avoid large gatherings and maintain patterns of social distancing. read more