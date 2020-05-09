Newsom Issues Stern Warning to Renegade Counties – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The most significant reopening of California's economy during the coronavirus pandemic began Friday with tens of thousands of businesses authorized to open with limitations, and the governor expressed optimism to residents who will soon be able to eat in restaurants and shop at stores.

Nearly two dozen counties want to go further, which the state will allow under strict criteria on the number of cases, deaths and tests, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Still, his administration sent a severe warning later on Friday to three northern California counties that have moved faster than the state allows, threatening to lose money from the federal disaster. Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties have opened businesses such as nail and nail salons, shopping malls and restaurants.

A spokesman for Yuba and Sutter counties said officials are "working to do what is best for the general health of our communities and coordinating with the governor's representatives to strike a balance with their order."

Putting the dispute aside, Newsom gave an upbeat tone during his daily press conference at a Sacramento florist, one of the retailers that opened for curbside pickup under the new order. Retailers such as book, clothing, and sporting goods stores may also open just to pick them up. Manufacturers and logistics companies can reopen with limitations.

Approximately 70% of the state's companies can now open with restrictions, Newsom said, but it gradually started to happen as companies sought to implement modifications.

It is part of a four-stage process presented by Newsom, with the state now in phase two. If counties can demonstrate zero deaths and just one case per 10,000 residents over a two-week period, plus robust testing and tracking and the ability to house up to 15% of homeless people if needed, they can allow reopening of restaurants, shopping malls, office buildings, childcare facilities and services such as car wash and pet care.

Many small and medium counties can already meet those requirements, said Graham Knaus of the California State Association of Counties. There have been no deaths reported in 21 mostly rural counties in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, larger counties will not be able to meet the criteria and will have to wait to move forward until the state eases the restrictions.

The smaller counties were already drawing up plans on Friday, and some, like Yuba and Sutter, had reopened days earlier. Some of the businesses they opened in defiance of the state order, such as restaurants and the mall, could open in days if the state approves their plans. But other businesses that have opened, such as beauty salons, would not comply with the state order, even under specific county guidelines. Modoc County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, wrote in the letter that ignoring state orders could make it harder for counties to demonstrate that they have been "extraordinarily and disproportionately impacted,quot; by the coronavirus.

"This could jeopardize your disaster funding," he wrote.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher, who represents Yuba and Sutter counties, said officials there have followed appropriate federal and public health guidelines in deciding what to open.

"I don't see any basis for taking away the federal emergency funds that these counties are entitled to," he said.

In Butte County, located in Sierra Foothills, north of Sacramento, he planned to reopen in-store purchases on Saturday, while urging companies to promote physical distance and sanitation. Sierra, Calaveras and San Luis Obispo counties had planned to present plans to reopen soon.

But in Los Angeles County, director of public health Barbara Ferrer said there is no chance that the state's most populous county will move faster than the state. The state's largest with 10 million residents, it has more than half of California's approximately 2,700 virus deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness, including death.

While shopping malls and restaurants are likely to be considered acceptable for now with limits, the state considers hair and beauty salons to be high risk and is not ready to open anywhere. Newsom provided a glimmer of hope that phase three, which includes such businesses, is not far off. That phase would also allow for the reopening of churches, cinemas and some hospitality services.

"Phase three is not a year away, there are six months to go, not even three months to go." It may not be more than a month, "he said. "We just want to make sure that we have a protocol to ensure customer safety, employer safety, and enable companies to prosper in a sustainable way."

The Alcoholic Beverage Control and the State Board of Hairdressing and Cosmetology have already issued warnings to companies that are disobeying the state order. They have filed disciplinary actions on rare occasions.

Newsom urged Californians to shop at their newly opened local businesses, noting that major retailers that have remained open have had an advantage over small businesses.

“Stay tuned to the businesses in your neighborhood. They need your support. And they have not received the kind of support they deserve. You will be determining whether they will survive or not, ”he said.