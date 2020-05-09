Newly discovered inflammatory condition diagnosed in 3 Los Angeles children could be related to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators are investigating whether a mysterious new inflammatory condition that has now been diagnosed in at least three children in Los Angeles is related to the coronavirus.

Pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome (PIMS) is a condition that shows symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a very rare condition in young children in which blood vessels become inflamed and arteries dilate abnormal.

PIMS was first reported in hospitals in the UK and New York City. Several children diagnosed with PIMS also tested positive for carrying coronavirus antibodies in their blood.

Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) confirmed on Friday that three of its patients diagnosed with PIMS have also tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus.

CHLA said it saw a significant increase in the number of patients diagnosed with Kawasaki disease in April compared to the same month in the previous two years. CHLA doctors are now following all the children they treated for Kawasaki disease since the pandemic began testing them for antibodies to the coronavirus.

"So none of (these symptoms) is unique," said Dr. Jeffrey Galpin, an infectious disease specialist. "But we have to understand it uniquely within this disease, and it is certainly concerning."

On Monday, the New York Department of Public Health reported that 15 cases of PIMS had been diagnosed in patients ages 2 to 15 in pediatric ICUs. The cases were among hospitalized patients from mid-April to May 1.

According to CHLA, the children have had no symptoms associated with COVID-19, but all tested positive for the virus or the antibodies.

"(PIMS) describes a new health condition seen in children who have been infected with a new coronavirus, recovered from it, and then have an immune response that results in significant levels of inflammation in organ systems and symptoms," he said. CHLA in a press release. Friday.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, red eyes, enlarged lymph nodes on one side of the neck, high fever, chapped lips or a strawberry-like red tongue, rashes, and swollen hands and feet.

Other diseases that have elicited a similar delayed immune response in children include dengue fever, which originated in Vietnam.

"The first time children in Vietnam had (dengue fever), many of them did well," said Dr. Galpin. "The second or third time they had it, they had hemorrhagic fever, a lot of inflammation …"

Dr. Galpin said PIMS will need to be studied further to understand what exactly triggers your symptoms.

The treatment is similar to treatment for Kawasaki disease, which involves plasma transfusions to reduce the body's immune response that is causing the inflammation. The goal is to reduce inflammation and prevent long-term damage to arteries, CHLA said.