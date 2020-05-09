New partner? Winnie Harlow and NBA star Kyle Kuzma flirting and quarantining together

WENN

The former student of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; and the Los Angeles Lakers player seem to find love as they continue to pass the ongoing coronavirus block together.

It is love in the air between Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma? The "America's next top model"The alum and the basketball star added fuel to the rumor of romance as they continued to isolate themselves during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player recently shared on his Instagram story a photo of 25-year-old Winnie playing Jenga to help pass the time. She looked comfortable sitting on the floor in an oversized T-shirt, a pair of sweatpants, and black stockings.

The two have been quarantined together since April. It is revealed after they shared similar images from the table and then posted it looking glamorous in a red evening gown. On top of that, the two were flirting in each other's comment sections.

In her shirtless photo, the brunette model left a thirsty emoji for a drooling face and replied with a "hello". In her "good moans" selfie, the athlete wrote a "Be U Tee" and she shyly replied with "stawwwp (dnt stop)" along with a couple of blushing emojis and kisses.

Winnie Harlow was previously linked to the rapper Wiz Khalifa. They showed PDAs as she sat on her lap after an excursion at Berlin Fashion Week in Germany. However, his connection did not last long, as he was seen sleeping with another woman a couple of months later.

Meanwhile, one of Kyle Kuzma's famous ex is an actress. Vanessa Hudgens. They connected after she parted ways with Austin Butler. It also started with flirting back and forth on Instagram. "Yes, we like that," one of her photos captioned, to which she replied, "We already do." He responded with horned emojis and then they were spotted on a dinner date, but they didn't last long either.