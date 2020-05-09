NeNe Leakes fans are scared when he tells them he hasn't been feeling lately

NeNe Leakes fans were scared when she recently told them that she hasn't been feeling very well lately. People were afraid that she might have received the "rona,quot; as the new coronavirus is called these days online. Check out NeNe's post on her social media account below.

‘I haven't felt 100% in the past few days, so I had to go to the doctor's office! My eyes on @ fashionnjunkiee4real made sure it was in fashion safely. 😷 ’NeNe captioned her post.

People sent NeNe their kindest thoughts and wishes.

Someone said, ‘Hoping you feel better, Nene. Stop worrying about the haters. It will affect your immune system. You do! I love you, "and another follower posted this message:" I hope you're not sick. Maybe you're exhausted from the bs around you. Stay well and healthy. You'll be fine.

Another follower posted this message: Look You look much younger without makeup. Beautiful photo ", and a fan said:" You look pretty. 🔥💰👑 Keep your head up. No one can take what God has given you. "

Another follower wrote: ‘Please be healthy! We love you boo! I hope you are healthy and everything around you is healthy, "and someone else said," I hope you feel better. Stay healthy and safe. "

One commenter posted, "Feel better soon and stay safe a lot of love from the Barbadian heat," while another follower said, "Prayers go up … Blessings go down. Luv U Mrs Nene."

One of NeNe's followers posted this: Oh Oh Nene! Keep us updated on your status. I hope you feel better soon.

NeNe shared some new photos on her social media account in which she is flaunting a new look – she has a sporty bang and says she doesn't know how to feel about this new look of hers.

& # 39; Superior! The ruling woman 👑 #immasavage #thethreat #hbic #theone #incharge, "NeNe captioned her post and the comment she made sparked much debate.



