NeNe Leakes calls Kenya Moore & # 39; B *** h & # 39; a minute to the meeting

In a new video for Part 1 of the meeting, Housewives are talking about the dull Kenyan person named Ken, the nickname given by Kenya's estranged husband, Marc Daly.

Season 12 special meeting of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"It will be here soon, but before that, Bravo invites viewers to take a look at the highly anticipated virtual gathering. The new clip shows how the ladies start off well before things escalate, especially among rivals. NeNe leaks and Kenya moore.

Obtained by E! News, the video from part 1 of the meeting sees Housewives talking about the dull Kenyan person named Ken, the nickname given by Kenya's estranged husband, Marc Daly. NeNe chimed in: "I actually like Ken, I think Ken is the best person."

Porsha Williams later joked, "That was a bit of a compliment." NeNe then shares why he likes Ken more than Kenya, noting that "Ken shit closes."

Apparently, the comments don't sit well with Kenya, who quickly responds, "Well, maybe NeNe should be more like Ken." The former beauty queen adds, "She needs to learn to shut the shit up."

NeNe claims that "it's like Ken," and when Kenya asks the 52-year-old television personality to choose one of her "multiple personalities," NeNe replies, "Yes girl! And choose one of your many multiple personalities, Know!"

"Along with my many talents," Kenya calmly replies, to which NeNe vehemently replies: "Good for you, b *** h!" That's only a minute after the show starts, prompting Kenya to joke that the meeting is "ahead".

Hearing the shadow, NeNe adds, "They'll call you a bitch every time I see you, every morning. NeNe always wins! She's been winning for years, darling."

In the previous teaser, NeNe was seen leaving the filming after a shouting match between the ladies. He stood up and shouted, "Goodbye!" before abruptly closing her video. That confused the other housewives like Cynthia Bailey stated that he could no longer see NeNe.

Part 1 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" will air on Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. in Bravo!