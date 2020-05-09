Neha Dhupia angad | filmfare.com

Unlike usual ways, throwing lavish parties in big venues with exotic food and wines and all the guests, Neha Dhupia has found a unique way to celebrate her second anniversary of marriage to her husband, Angad Bedi, on May 10, 2020 in the middle of closing. In fact, it's something that will also include all Angad and Neha fans!

%MINIFYHTML7d6462fa3ddbc3a2baf23115cb6c683e15%

The actress, who in addition to acting and presenting reality shows, also plays a talk show host, has decided to put her husband on the bench and interview him while her fans can watch her pranks on social media.

When we asked Neha about this rather interesting and unusual way of celebrating her anniversary, she shared: "I am going to live with Angad, where I will question him about the best and worst things about being married to me … I will also be playing fun games about marriage and parenting and celebrating with everyone on our social media, answering questions from our viewers. Basically I'll be the one living in an all-marriage QnA on our second anniversary and celebrating with our insta family. "