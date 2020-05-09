Nearly 70 percent of inmates on the central coast of the federal prison test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA BARBARA (CNN) – A total of 823 inmates and 25 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex in Santa Barbara County, according to data released Friday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The Lompoc complex is comprised of two facilities: the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution – a low-security facility housing 1,162 inmates and the Lompoc United States Penitentiary, a medium-security prison housing 1,542 inmates.

At FCI Lompoc facilities, 792 of 1,162 inmates, or approximately 68% of that facility's total inmate population, have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest BoP data.

Another 31 inmates tested positive at the neighboring USP Lompoc facility.

Two inmates died in the complex from coronavirus complications, the BOP reported in a press release.

BOP authorities have suspended all visits to the complex until further notice. Inmate use of phone and email stations at FCI Lompoc has been suspended until May 18 to "ensure the safety of prisoners and staff while decreasing the spread of the COVID-19 virus," said the BoP. .

Background: In federal and state prisons, thousands of inmates have tested positive for the virus, many of whom showed no symptoms when infected. A federal facility on Terminal Island, San Pedro, in Los Angeles County, is the second most infected American penitentiary.

