Nashville ranks first in my major NHL cities (outside of Denver)

%MINIFYHTML541c01f8496969a8779b94379a44542f15%

In normal times, life without hockey is barely tolerable during the quiet months of July and August, from the time free agency dries up to the start of rookie camp in early September.

So I'm not used to sports closing.

I'm a track rat. I love being on the track, even if it's a morning skate. I especially like the game days when Avalanche is on tour. The morning skates are an hour later and I generally work in a fabulous environment. There are no "bad,quot; NHL markets. Only the great and the good.

I've often been asked to name my favorite NHL cities, and currently, that's something I often think about because I miss them. This week I present my top 10 NHL cities (outside of Denver):

1. Nashville. In 2017-18, I made four trips to Nashville and Bridgestone Arena, which is located on the corner of Broadway and 5th Avenue, in the heart of "Music City,quot;. He worked in both the regular season games and Games 1, 2, and 5 of the playoffs. It never ages. The arena's main entrance opens onto Legend’s Corner and Tooties Orchid Lounge, the westernmost tonk in a strip featuring the best live country music in the world. You don't have to be a country music fan to love this place. You just have to appreciate the music and the really nice people who love hockey. At Bridgestone, fans are extremely friendly and a live band plays before the game and during intermission at one end of the arena. This place is great.

2. Montreal. Overlooking the city from the 25th floor of the Marriott Chateau Champlain, it is breathtaking. The beautiful hotel is one block from the Bell Center and every word of the public announcer is in English and repeated in French, or vice versa. The magnificent history of hockey and the legendary hot dogs on toast bread during intermission are a real treat.

%MINIFYHTML541c01f8496969a8779b94379a44542f16%

3. Boston. My grandfather was born across from the historic Old North Church in North End and there are over 280 restaurants in that Italian part of town, within walking distance of TD Garden. Try Bella Vista in the North End, just above Mike’s Pastries on Hanover Street. Simply a great sports city with a tremendous history.

4. Tampa. Amalie Arena is a 9 iron from Tampa Marriott Water Street, which backs up to an impressive coastal area where I have watched dolphins while eating in the courtyard of Jackson's Bistro and Sushi Bar. A good bet is that you will meet an Avalanche player here , in the restaurant or in the open-air bar of the hotel overlooking the luxurious boats on the docks operated by the hotel.

5. Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is located just behind the New York-New York Hotel & Casino and the support for the Golden Knights is enormous. The NHL became rich with this expansion franchise.

6. Vancouver. Flying to Vancouver feels like you're flying to a Hawaiian island. From the airport, take the train (Canada Line) downtown and walk towards the water, where you will see the Rogers Arena.

7. Chicago. The national anthem gives you goosebumps, and this city loves its Blackhawks.

8. Pittsburgh. Highly underrated city. The trip downtown on the river is beautiful and PPG Paints Arena is as enjoyable as it sounds.

9. Arizona. A close second in this region is Anaheim, but the Coyotes play in a beautiful entertainment center next to the soccer stadium. Everything you do is within walking distance.

10. New York Rangers. I'm not a big fan of New York, but Madison Square Garden and its location atop Penn Station should be on your bucket list.