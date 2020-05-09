NASCAR iRacing in North Wilkesboro: TV channel, start time, lineup for today's virtual race

If you've heard this before: NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete on the 0.625-mile oval that is North Wilkesboro Speedway in front of a live television audience; You haven't heard it since 1996. Thanks to iRacing, NASCAR and Fox Sports, you're listening to it again in 2020.

The iRacing series that NASCAR has used to bridge the gap in its 2020 calendar created by the coronavirus pandemic will conclude on Saturday with what is easily the most anticipated NASCAR virtual race in the short history of NASCAR virtual racing. With a start time of 3 p.m. ET and with Fox and / or FS1 as the television channel, the North Wilkesboro 160 will broadcast live from the virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The North Wilkesboro race will be the seventh and final event in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitation series, as NASCAR will return to real racing (fan-less and under strict social distancing guidelines) next weekend at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR officially ran in North Wilkesboro from 1949-96. After track founder Enoch Staley died in 1995, Bruton Smith, the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, bought 50 percent of the track's ownership just so he could take one of his dates on the NASCAR calendar for a race. on his new track in Texas. Bob Bahre bought the other half and took the other date for his new track in New Hampshire. The 1996 Tyson Holly Farms 400, won by Jeff Gordon, was the last NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Since then it has been neglected and allowed to erode.

Therefore, it is fitting that Gordon, now Fox's racing analyst, compete in NASCAR's virtual return to the track.

"It will be difficult to get through my last race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but I'm going to try," Gordon said this week on Twitter.

Below is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's NASCAR virtual race at North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR iRacing in North Wilkesboro: TV channel, start time for today's virtual race

Race : North Wilkesboro 160 on the North Wilkesboro Speedway virtual circuit

: North Wilkesboro 160 on the North Wilkesboro Speedway virtual circuit Date : Saturday, May 9

: Saturday, May 9 Start time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET television channel : Fox (where available); FS1

: Fox (where available); FS1 Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

Fox Sports has broadcast the entirety of NASCAR's iRacing series, while the pandemic has kept live racing off-limits, and has been a resounding success. The first NASCAR iRacing event on the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22 set a new record for an e-sports television presentation with 903,000 viewers. The next race, at virtual Texas Motor Speedway, broke that record with 1.3 million viewers.

Because North Wilkesboro Speedway is the crown jewel of the NASCAR ghost tracks, Saturday's race in its virtual rendering numbers to get the highest ratings for the series so far.

The virtual race at North Wilkesboro is scheduled for Saturday instead of Sunday because it corresponds to NASCAR's original 2020 schedule, which would have produced the first race of the season on Saturday night May 9 in Martinsville.

NASCAR iRacing line at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway

Due in part to his history on the real track, Gordon is the most notable driver on the participant list for Saturday's virtual race at North Wilkesboro. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who led an effort to clean up North WIlkesboro's racing surface in December so he could be scanned and added to the iRacing platform, will also compete on Saturday.

Other notable players on the field are Martin Truex Jr., who is making his NASCAR iRacing debut, and Jon Wood, a third-generation member of the Wood Brothers Racing family who will race the No. 21 Ford in place of the current NASCAR Cup. of the team. Series pilot Matt DiBenedetto.

As has been the case for all iRacing events, qualification for the North Wilkesboro 160 will take place just over an hour before the race. It will feature a two-lap qualifying session for a single car with the top 10 reversed to establish the race grid.

Below is the list of tickets for Saturday's virtual race at North Wilkesboro.