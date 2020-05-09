Nascar, Baseball, NBA and NFL, could there be sports in our future? – Up News Info Detroit

Finally, some signs of hope.

It is just a flash. Let's not pop the champagne just yet.

But there is baseball in South Korea and Taiwan. NASCAR is preparing to start its engines, and German soccer is accelerating too. The PGA Tour and IndyCar races plan to resume next month, and even the smallest of steps: Major League Soccer clubs starting individual practice, a handful of NBA teams reopening their training facilities on Friday, they are an indication that some sort of normalcy is returning.

"People call it the new normal," said Darren Eales, president of the Atlanta United MLS club. "We are calling the normal now. It is difficult to predict what will happen, but we have to deal with it."

Certainly, anyone with the least amount of fandom running through their bones is eager to watch live sports again, even if they can't see it in person.

That was evident by record ratings for the NFL draft, not to mention the large audience tuned in to the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance."

"OMG, I want to see a baseball game," exclaimed Amy Bass, a sports studies teacher at Manhattanville College, upstate New York City. “We constantly say that sport is not just an escape, that we can learn a lot from sports. But you know what? They are an escape. "

That is something we could all use right now, with a death toll that exceeds 25 million worldwide and is approaching 80,000 in the United States, not to mention the crippling economic depression that has paralyzed many businesses and left tens of millions to deal with despair. unemployment.

Yes, we need sports more than ever, but we must also understand that things are not going to be like before.

Not in the short term, for sure.

Maybe never again.

"I think we are going to see a cultural shift in sports," Bass said, comparing it to the security mindset shifts that affected all walks of life after the 2001 terrorist attacks. "Today there are children who don't know they don't we used to get into a ballpark. " A lot of things changed in sports culture after 9/11. "

The most visible change everyone can expect as sports return is the lack of people in the seats. The closest we are going to get is those fancy cardboard cutouts that were placed in the stands by the Korean Baseball Organization.

The UFC is planning three mixed martial arts cards this month in an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida, the first of them on Saturday night on what essentially serves as the reopening day of human-centered American sports (what sorry, horse racing and riding bulls).

Not ideal by any means, an indoor sport that requires brutal hand-to-hand combat, but UCF leader Dana White has been pushing for weeks for her gladiators to return to the octagon (remember Fight Island?), So everyone will be watching to see how everything turns out.

"We're going to go out there and do our best and keep sports alive," said Tony Ferguson, who will fight Justin Gaethje in the UFC co-main event for the interim lightweight title. "This will bring a sense of normality to people.

While NASCAR plans to resume its Cup season with four races this month, other US sports. USA They are taking a more cautious approach.

There is still no indication of when the Major League Baseball season will begin, or what form it could take. The same goes for the NBA and NHL, which are still waiting to end their seasons or at least find a way to crown their respective champions.

MLS has a little more flexibility as it can carry its season just started through the end of the calendar year, but the individual practice sessions some teams started on Wednesday were just a tantalizing snippet.

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step," said Eales. "But we want to be cautious. The most important thing is to return safely. "

That's a lesson the NFL will soon have to consider. The pandemic hit in the US USA After the Super Bowl, the league has been able to continue largely with business as usual. Free agency. A remote eraser that was a great success.

And the ridiculously exaggerated release on Thursday night of the 2020 calendar, which has a full roster of games supposed to start in early September.

It seems quite likely that the NFL (and college football, too) will have to play at least some of their games in empty stadiums, unless an effective vaccine or treatment arrives much sooner than someone is projecting. But that shouldn't be a huge drawback for the NFL, which relies on lucrative television deals for most of its income.

The prospects are not as hopeful for other leagues, in this country and around the world.

The Canadian Football League will likely have to cancel its season, according to Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, who told lawmakers this week that CFL's future is "very much in jeopardy,quot; without a sizeable financial bailout.

Bass said a more extensive elimination of less prominent sports and leagues could be one of the pandemic's greatest legacies.

"I suspect that we are going to see a crushing of some sports by others," he said. While the NFL draft ratings were off the board, look at what kind of coverage the WNBA draft got. I think women's sports are going to suffer. "

But those are problems for another day.

Let's try to keep this vibe positive.

