Musk Reacts To Continuous Close Order, Announces Intent To Move HQ

Elon Musk's contentious relationship with Alameda County officials reached a tipping point on Saturday, when Tesla CEO announced plans to relocate company headquarters and "future programs,quot; away from Fremont, CA, to facilities in Texas and Nevada "right away." This occurred in response to the continuous forced shutdown of Tesla's Fremont manufacturing plant under COVID-19 standards for site permanence.

"Frankly, this is the drop that fills the glass," Musk. tweeted.

Musk also announced his intention to file a lawsuit against Alameda County officials "immediately," adding: "The unelected and ignorant 'Interim Health Officer' of Alameda is acting against the Governor, the President, our constitutional freedoms and just common sense! "Musk too encouraged Tesla shareholders to file a class action lawsuit against the county.

The last exchange between Tesla and Alameda County officials began Thursday, when a memo sent to Tesla employees indicated that its Fremont plant would reopen "30% of our normal staff per shift," TechCrunch reported. Alameda officials responded Friday with a firm reminder that the county on-site stay order would remain in effect for Tesla and all other "non-essential,quot; operations in the county, through May 31, with the exception of basic operations,quot;. .

While California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a lifting of statewide restrictions on manufacturers and other companies Thursday, the county ordinance remains in effect, prompting Alameda to make the following statement to members of the press:

We have informed Tesla of all the conditions that must exist for the launch of the safe reopening of various sectors of the economy and the community. Tesla has been informed that they do not meet those criteria and should not reopen. We welcome Tesla's proactive work on a reopening plan so that once they meet the reopening criteria, they can do so in a way that protects their employees and the community at large.

Musk did not clarify whether Fremont's plan would continue to operate as a Tesla manufacturer once any order to close Alameda was lifted, saying on Twitter"It will depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last remaining automaker in California."

Still "not an essential business,quot;

This is the last round in a public exchange between Musk and Alameda County, which began in mid-March when Musk insisted on challenging the first orders to remain at the Alameda County location. This prompted a Twitter response from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office: "Tesla is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimal basic operations under the County Health Order. Mall,quot;. A day later, Musk said that the Tesla factory in Fremont would obey the order … within seven days.

Tesla announced a radical cost reduction plan in early April, complete with salary cuts and leave of absence for all staff, which was followed weeks later by an unexpected earnings announcement. In a call to investors on April 29, Tesla confirmed that it had successfully made a profit for three quarters in a row and that it was accumulating cash reserves of $ 8.1 billion.

At press time, Musk did not clarify exactly where or how Tesla's operations would change in regards to the two named states. Tesla maintains a "Gigafactory,quot; for battery production near Sparks, NV, while Musk's SpaceX has operated in Texas sites like Boca Chica Beach.