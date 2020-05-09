More outdoor trails open in time for Mother's Day weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More outdoor areas and golf courses are open on time this Mother's Day weekend.

Starting Saturday, the Los Angeles County Parks modified their operations to begin the multi-phase approach to public access to golf courses and trails. In addition, the botanical gardens and parks (except the Rest Gardens) will remain open on Mother's Day for walking, jogging, and other outdoor activities.

For weeks, the parks remained closed due to the threat of spread of the coronavirus.

"I think it's great," said Beth Julian, a hiker. “I was really disappointed with the people I saw walking in groups when they closed it. I knew it was the right thing. "

Despite the reopening, authorities are asking the public to take the following precautions:

Golf courses:

• Golf courses are open for regular play of no more than 4 players per tee time. The departure times will be separated by at least 10 minutes. There are no tournaments or group games.

• A physical distance of 6 feet is always required. Group meetings are not allowed on the course or in the parking lot.

• It is recommended to make reservations and payments online. Golf courses will accept online payments, only by debit, credit or gift card.

• Push carts and walking are recommended. Golf carts are limited to individual passengers.

• Rental golf clubs and push carts are not available.

• Bring your own water. The water sources are closed.

• Golfers may not touch, remove or adjust the flag pole during their round. Of course, green cups have no contact. Rakes, ball washers, benches, separation boxes and sand bottles will be removed.

• Open driving fields. A time limit of one hour may apply. Practice putting and chopping vegetables that are closed.

• Clubhouses and professional stores remain closed. Restaurants and cafes open only to take away.

Roads

• Do not visit public trails and trail heads if you feel sick and / or exhibit any symptoms of illness.

• Follow all posted regulations on trails and trailhead facilities.

• A physical distance of 6 feet is always required. Group gatherings are not allowed on the trails or in the parking lot.

• Limit visits to only members of your household.

• Trail users 2 years and older should wear facial coatings on trails, parking lots, and on the trail.

• Consider avoiding popular places that are prone to crowds.

• Alert users to your presence and set them aside to let others pass.

• Bring water, hand sanitizer, and / or sanitizing wipes to wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

• Practice the principles of leaving no trails on trails to protect park staff and wildlife.