MLB's five-round draft is another hit for minor league baseball

Minor league baseball, the dreams it inspires, the smaller cities that embrace it, and the talent it develops for major league teams, is undergoing seismic shifts.

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating that change.

The news came out on Friday that Major League Baseball will reduce its 2020 amateur draft from 40 rounds to just five. There was hope that the draft would be cut to 10 rounds, not five, but the owners' wishes won. Eliminating the sixth to tenth rounds will save teams a combined total of $ 29,578,100, but that's just a savings of about $ 1 million per team.

Many MLB main office officials opposed the plan, and many general managers and player development staff argue that the draft offers a solid long-term investment. The owners, however, want savings now.

The new plan will allow teams to sign an unlimited number of unselected players for $ 20,000. The draft is expected to start on June 10.

Cutting the draft coincides with the proposed removal of 25% of minor league teams, a move that has drawn significant criticism. Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Vibes, a rookie affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, could be one of the teams eliminated.

"It would be a total tragedy if something like this happened," Colorado Vibes President Chris Phillips told Up News Info in December. “When you think about what (minor league baseball) is all about, baseball is part of it, but it's a community. Everything we do is somehow rooted in relating to the community. The proposal would not only affect us here in Colorado Springs, but multiply it by 42 across the country, it's a big problem. "

The National Major League Baseball Association, the governing body for the minor leagues, is reportedly set to accept in September the MLB's proposal to reduce the number of affiliations from 160 to 120 by 2021. NAPBL's outlook weakens. all the more for the prospect of not 2020 season due to coronavirus.

Attendance at minor league games last year was more than 41.5 million, an increase of 2.6% from 2018 and the 15th consecutive year with more than 40 million fans, according to The Associated Press. But major league owners, including Dick Monfort of the Rockies, say a major change is needed to ensure professional-grade facilities for all minor league players, reduce travel by reorganizing leagues by geography, and improve " compensation, accommodation and services "for minors. league players.

With the news that the draft is being drastically altered, that means fewer players will choose to start a professional career for just a $ 20,000 signing bonus. Also, more players are likely to return to college for their senior year, and many more players could end up in junior colleges instead of being recruited and signing a contract directly from high school.

"With a five-round draft, I hope it's going to be very heavy in college because MLB teams will want that record of success longer than just two or four looks from a high school kid," said a recruiting coordinator for the SEC D1baseball. .com “I think this pushes a lot of talent into Division I, but also JUCO. I think JC's ranks will be stronger than ever because of this. "

Little league baseball, however, will have another hit.