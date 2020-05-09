MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to propose starting the season in July

Major League Baseball reportedly hopes to propose a plan to start the season in early July and play about 80 games.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic made it clear that nothing is official. He said MLB will discuss the idea in a conference call with the owners on Monday. If the owners approve, the league will present the concept to the players union on Tuesday.

Rosenthal said that even a formal plan would be subject to change due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted that any plan would require the approval of medical experts and confidence that the tests would be sufficiently available.

The teams would play regional schedules, only facing teams in their own division or the corresponding division in the other league. The Red Sox would face the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles of the East American League, in addition to the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets, the Washington Nationals , the Miami Marlins and the Philis Phillies of the National League East.

Rosenthal also reported that the games would be played in as many home cities as possible. If the teams were unable to play at home, they would consider moving to spring training sites or other MLB parks in different cities.

Seven teams per league would make the playoffs. The team with the best record would get bye-bye, then the remaining six teams in each league would compete in a series of the top three to start the playoffs.

How Sports Illustrated explained, referencing Rosenthal's article for The Athletic, the games will be played without fans, at least to begin with. Players may be asked to reduce their salary to compensate for the fact that there will be no fans for an undetermined period of time.

Nothing solidified as of Saturday, but this appears to be a step in the right direction for fans who crave baseball.