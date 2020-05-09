Minnesotans eager to jump into the water to open fishing Saturday despite cold weather – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2cda2743756f42dfa0f515ae1f0f6c1115%

Anglers in Minnesota are gearing up for Saturday's first fishing game.

As of Thursday, around 116,000 more fishing licenses were purchased this year than at the same point in 2019.

"It's like Christmas Eve," said Dustin Hafner, president of DH Custom Rod and Tackle at Wayzata. "We are Minnesotans. That is what we do."

Hafner says the business has ended last year.

"I'm going with my dad and my two kids, so yeah, it's a big deal," said Steve Rettler, a fisherman from Mound.

One of DH's clients on Friday, Alex Rossi, says that after having nothing to do since the pandemic started, the opener is like a neon sign saying "Let's go fishing."

"I'm going to be one of those people (go out) at midnight," Rossi said. "I am a musician by profession, so my hours are late at night. I am preparing here and I hope to go out at nightfall."

For everyone's health and safety, the DNR is urging people to fish close to home, and not stay overnight.

The guidelines for social distancing have yet to be followed.

Rossi says he will be fishing alone to avoid contact with people.

"There is no better social distancing than being on a boat," said Hafner. "You are contained, obviously you know who you are with."

Governor Tim Walz took time at his press conference on Friday to wish the fishermen luck.

"It's not the usual one, but you can still go out close to home, dip a line, and if you're not lucky you can get good stories," he said.

More fishing licenses have been purchased this year than in at least two decades.