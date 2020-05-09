Minnesotans come to the water to open fishing boats despite cold weather and pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Saturday's first fishing game in Minnesota was an opportunity for people to get some fresh air, and many did, despite the low morning temperatures and strong winds.

At White Bear Lake, fishermen said they were excited to get out on the water.

Gunner Carlson and his brother Tanner started early from their Stillwater home, sleeping about three hours.

"Yes, it was time to get out of the house," said Gunner. "It's good to get away a little bit and relax."

Carlson said he was quite busy, which was not a surprise to bait shop employees like Touachongka Xong, who have seen their businesses grow this week.

Xong is the manager of Kathy’s Live Bait in St. Paul.

"People don't like to stay home," he said. "Many people say," My son wants to go do something, "and I say," If your son wants to do something, take them fishing. "

Fishermen were aware of social distancing, especially on boat launches.

"We just wait until one boat gets off the dock and then the next boat continues, so everything went well from what I've been seeing today," said Paul Seiler of Saint Anthony Village.

At Kathy’s Live Bait, only two clients are allowed at a time. All employees also wear masks and gloves.

Once the equipment has been purchased and the boats have departed, it is when families can let their worries go away.

"It's incredible," said Seiler. He was with his two children. "We had fun today. We joke, we fish a little.

The DNR is urging people to fish close to home as a way to protect rural communities from the virus.