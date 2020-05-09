Minnesota House Passes Bill to Increase Age to Buy Tobacco to 21 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML633563ee1745e35d478b701f6a35fbe615%

On Saturday, the Minnesota House passed legislation increasing the age for Minnesota residents to purchase tobacco, tobacco products, electronic delivery devices, and other nicotine products, from 18 to 21 years old.

"Research shows that raising the age of tobacco to 21 will prevent youth addiction and save lives," said Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina), lead author of the legislation. “Tobacco companies have targeted young people to addict the next generation. In the 2019 Student Survey, 26% of 11th graders reported vaping. 76% of all youth reported that they did not know how addictive vaping was before starting. ”

In December 2019, Tobacco 21 became federal law, which means that the minimum age required to legally purchase tobacco products increased from 18 to 21 years old across the country. At that time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered retailers to immediately implement the change. However, some retailers have expressed confusion and insisted that they will not comply until they see the change made at the state level.

The initiative has a strong bipartisan coalition of support between health professionals, ClearWay Minnesota, youth organizations and several Minnesota cities that have already enacted Tobacco 21 locally.

Three years ago, on May 2, 2017, Edina became the first Minnesota community to approve Tobacco 21. Since then, more than 70 Minnesota communities have adopted local Tobacco 21 policies, paving the way for state action.