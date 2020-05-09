Minnesota DNR: High Fire Hazards This Weekend Despite Low Temperatures – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources warned the public that fire hazards are high this weekend despite low temperatures.

The DNR says that with excessively dry conditions and gusty winds, north of the Twin Cities to the Canadian border, suggests a high risk of fire. For this reason, the DNR urges the public not to burn garden debris and to be careful with any heat source that may cause a spark.

"Every year since 1985, our records show that burning debris is the number one cause of Minnesota wildfires," says Casey McCoy, fire prevention supervisor for the Minnesota DNR. "When conditions are so dry, any type of fire can quickly turn into an escaped forest fire."

The DNR asks Minnesotans to do their part to prevent wildfires during these dry conditions, which include: