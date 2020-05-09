Minnesota coronavirus: Allina Health nurse says he was fired for violating company uniform policy by wearing medical uniforms – Up News Info

In a Facebook post, Cliff Willmeng wrote that "he was doing it so as not to bring COVID-19 to his family." He claims that he is not the only worker who has been punished for wearing hospital gowns.
Willmeng's Facebook post includes a photograph that appears to show a security guard accompanying him to his vehicle after his shooting.
Willmeng spoke in an earlier story about Up News Info when many nurses at the helm of the COVID-19 pandemic protested Allina's uniform policy.
On Friday he wrote about his dismissal, saying: “I am fine right now and I am not afraid. It would have been worse if I had compromised nursing principles and practice and gone to a hospital administration without worrying about its front-line staff while being consumed by trivial demonstrations of power. I am proud and will adapt to the next period of the fight. "
Another Facebook update on Saturday morning says that Willmeng's family is doing well, that he has "gotten better,quot; and that he is preparing "additional complaints, filing an unemployment claim and organizing a campaign to get his job back and change the hospital policy. "
Allina Health released this statement on Friday:
Allina Health employees are the foundation of our organization. Without them, we would not be able to meet the health care needs of our communities. It is never easy to separate from an employee. We always prefer that education and training efforts be successful. But we cannot adequately retain employees who deliberately and repeatedly choose to violate hospital policies designed to protect our patients and staff.
Allina Health adheres to the latest CDC and MDH guidance regarding Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which does not consider hospital-issued scrubs as PPE. At a time when all healthcare systems manage limited supplies, Allina Health has carefully weighed and adopted policies for the use and distribution of such supplies, such as medical uniforms for staff. Our practices are aligned with other local and national hospitals and prioritize the safety of our staff and patients, while allowing us to allocate appropriate supplies for daily patient care and for a spike in COVID-19 cases.