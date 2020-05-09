Minnesota coronavirus: 702 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1ceaeac79abd8548e9c25ada45cfe61915%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health says the state's COVID-19 case count increased by 702 cases on Saturday. An additional 24 people have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of infected to 10,790 and the total number of people who have died to 558.

The number of tests completed has continued to increase over the past week, resulting in a simultaneous increase in positive tests. In total, 106,263 have been completed so far.

4,993 complete tests were reported in the last day, and 14% of them gave positive results.

Currently, 476 people fight the disease in a hospital; and 180 people are in intensive care units. 1,612 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

6,322 Minnesota residents who tested positive no longer need to be isolated, but this number includes both people who have recovered and those who have died.

For most people receiving COVID-19, the symptoms are very mild. On Friday, Marielle Mohs of Up News Info spoke to a boy who tested positive for the disease after showing "zero symptoms."

However, coronavirus can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions. Elderly and vulnerable populations account for the majority of deaths in the state, where long-term care (LTC) facilities have been greatly affected.

Last Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced a new five-point "battle plan,quot; to address the safety of LTC residents and workers.

Walz's current order to stay home expires May 18, but could be extended if the curve doesn't flatten.

