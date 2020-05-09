Minnesota coronavirus: 14-year tests positive for COVID-19 after showing zero symptoms – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2e3635105a5500114e2067e1b031e64d17%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minneapolis family that shares a warning to anyone who thinks they are virus free. On Sunday, Alex Theiler, 14, learned he was COVID-19 positive after getting a mandatory test before his appointment to remove his brakes at the Mayo Clinic.

“We were very surprised. It was a shock, "said Katie Hatting, Alex's mother, who brought him to the appointment." No cold, no cough, it was a normal day for us, "Hatting said.

Theiler's appointment to have his braces removed required drilling his teeth, which is one of the procedures that Mayo Clinic requires testing to ensure the safety of its staff, regardless of whether they show no symptoms.

Theiler feels completely fine and healthy, but she has the deadly virus.

"(I'm) a little sad because I can't see any of my friends," said Theiler, who is now quarantined at home with his mother and four other siblings.

"We are all in quarantine. We all agreed that we definitely all have it," Hatting said.

Since they tested positive, Theiler and her mother only noticed a COVID-19 symptom developed in the past few days: a taste of metal in the mouth.

"Sort of like you were going to chew on foil, like a after taste," Hatting said.

Other than that, Theiler and all of his family members continue to feel healthy and show no fever or shortness of breath.

"You can spread it and not know you have it very easily, especially with young children," said Hatting.

Mayo Clinic told Alex that he will be tested again for COVID-19 in 30 days before he can get a new appointment to take off his brakes.

Mayo Clinic also told the family that unless someone in your family begins to show severe symptoms, there is no need for testing.

For everything you need to know about the COVID-19 exams, tests, and procedures at the Mayo Clinic, click here.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.