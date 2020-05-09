Mesquite police seek to identify 2 suspects in murder of 29-year-old woman – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is seeking public help in locating two murder suspects.

At 1:47 a.m. On May 9, Mesquite police responded to a shooting call located near the intersection of Gillette Drive and Avis Street. When officers arrived, they discovered that the victim, 29-year-old Keniesha Coleman de Terrell, had been shot.

Coleman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of an altercation between Coleman and two unknown suspects, a black man and woman, who have no previous relationship with her.

Anyone with information about Coleman's murder or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 or Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.