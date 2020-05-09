Matt Bomer expresses optimism about the rebirth of & # 39; White Collar & # 39; during the digital meeting

EE Network USA / Virginia Sherwood

The actor who plays Neal Caffrey in the crime drama series has reconnected with his co-stars, including Tim DeKay, Hilarie Burton, Willie Garson and Tiffani Thiessen, and creator Jeff Eastin, on a live stream.

Actor Matthew Bomer and his "White collar"The co-stars are all" really optimistic and hopeful "producers who can find a way to revive the crime drama series for a comeback on television.

Bomer reconnected with several of his former castmates, including Tim DeKay, Hilarie burton, Willie Garson and Tiffani Thiessen, as well as creator Jeff Eastin, on Thursday night (May 7) as part of the live broadcast series "Stars in the House".

During the digital gathering, they recalled their time on the hit show, which ran for six seasons through 2014, and shared the latest on speculation that they are gearing up for a reboot of "White Collar."

A day before the charity event, Bomer and Eastin had told Twitter fans that they had "a plan" to reunite the gang for another race, and on Thursday, the actor confirmed that conversations with television bosses are on ongoing, although discussions are still ongoing. early stages.

"There's nothing I want (more) than to be on a set with this group of people again," Bomer explained during the "Stars in the House" chat. "Real conversations are going on. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it."

However, he admitted that it was unclear what format a possible revival would take. "It has not yet been seen what form it takes, how it develops and if all the creatives involved can solve it and make it a reality," he shared. "But we are all really optimistic and hopeful."

Bomer directed the cast of "White Collar" as the reformed swindler Neal Caffrey, who is recruited to work with the FBI.