Mark Ruffalo revealed that Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to play the Hulk

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
TBH, I can't imagine anyone else playing Hulk!

It goes without saying that when it comes to characters we love in the MCU, the Hulk is probably in the top five (you can fight me on that).

Walt Disney Co. / © Walt Disney Co./ Courtesy Everett Collection

And, I think we can all agree, it's largely due to Mark Ruffalo's wonderful acting as Bruce Banner / the Hulk.

In case you don't remember, Mark took on the role of Bruce Banner / the Hulk from Edward Norton, who played the character in 2008 The incredible Hulk (which was the second movie in the MCU).

Wonderful

There was also a 2003 Hulk no MCU movie starring Eric Bana.

And it was Edward's portrayal of the character that made Mark afraid to take on the role:

NBC / The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
/youtube.com

Mark went on to say that he was also uncertain if it was the right choice for a big budget movie since he was more of an independent movie actor, but that Joss Whedon told him otherwise:

NBC / The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
/youtube.com

Finally, word got out from Robert Downey Jr. that Mark was on the fence about taking on the role.

Wonderful

The two are friends and had co-starred together in 2007. Zodiac.

Which led him to go completely to Iron Man and call Mark and convince him to take on the role:

NBC / The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
/youtube.com

Then Mark said that any reservations that had disappeared as soon as he read the scene in The Avengers where Bruce Banner meets Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in India.

He also revealed that he would like to star in a standalone Hulk movie where we see how the Hulk became "the Bulk,quot; (aka the Bruce / Hulk hybrid we saw on Final game)

Null / © Walt Disney Co./ Courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

All I can say is: someone at Marvel please green light this ASAP!

