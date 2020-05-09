Man's Best Friend: Pawfect Dog Facts You (Probably) Didn't Know

A dog is a man's hairiest and kindest best friend. With over hundreds of dog breeds and even more stray and crossbreed dogs, how do you choose which dog in the window will become your new best friend? Especially since each dog has its own unique personality. If you're not sure what we're talking about, don't even worry: The internet has millions of online videos of dogs doing super dumb things. Dog lover or not, here are a couple of fun facts you probably didn't know about these adorable companions.

%MINIFYHTMLb0d97c227fa26cb04403224fe6e14dd915%

Dogs have a stronger sense of smell than humans.

Let's summarize this in statistics: the human nose has around 5 million odor receptors and a dog's nose has around 225 million odor receptors. Now we are not mathematicians, but from these numbers it is clear that a dog has (many) more odor receptors. To further simplify things, the average dog's sense of smell is 100,000 times better / stronger than we humans. Again, there are no math experts, but that's a lot of zero.

Dogs are not colorblind.

Contrary to popular belief, dogs are indeed not color blind, not even in the slightest. Dogs can see a wide variety of different colors. And unlike our three primary colors, the primary color spectrum for dogs consists of yellow, purple, blue, black, white, and gray. Who knows?

%MINIFYHTMLb0d97c227fa26cb04403224fe6e14dd916%

The dog's dream like us.

In that beautiful, very funny and priceless moment when you see a dog running asleep, you witness a dog dreaming. Yes, friends, dogs dream like us humans, and it is not a theory. In fact, researchers believe that a dog's dream and daily activities / habits are highly correlated. So playing fetch, chasing squirrels, going for a walk, sniffing other dogs, it's okay. Moral of the story: 1) don't panic if you see a sleeping dog shake and 2) the more active your puppy is, the more pleasant his dreams will be.