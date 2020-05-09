Man who hired COVID-19 on an Italian ski trip returns home after more than 2 months in hospital – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML4b488371315315dfbcedb11aa860935717%

– A special shipment was made on Friday for a man who spent more than two months in a Burbank hospital after contracting coronavirus during a group ski trip to northern Italy.

After 64 days in the hospital, 31 of which were spent on a ventilator, survivor Gregg Garfield was released to go home.

With his sister and girlfriend at his side, Garfield will now enter the next phase of his rehabilitation.

He had some emotional words when he left the place where his life was saved.

“These guys in the hospital are amazing. This journey of love is just amazing, "he said." These doctors are the best of the best. I couldn't have survived anywhere else. "

Garfield contracted COVID-19 during the annual ski trip in February before many people knew about the coronavirus.

All thirteen members of his group were infected with the virus. When Garfield got home, he checked into the hospital.

%MINIFYHTML4b488371315315dfbcedb11aa860935718%

His doctors said that although he was incredibly healthy, the virus still hit him hard and almost all of his body's vital organs were shutting down.

According to doctors, being on a ventilator made his case even more precarious.

"I think there is a 70 percent or higher death rate for COVID patients who wear a respirator," said Dr. Daniel Dea at the Providence Saint Joseph Center. “So for him, surviving with almost complete recovery is incredible. He is our miraculous patient. This reaffirms all the hard work we do. "

"I am very grateful for this hospital," said Garfield's sister Stephanie Bruno. "They saved his life. Every person who was here to take care of him and who spoke to him and took his hand because we couldn't. "

Garfield has a long road to recovery, but said he knows he will be 100 percent in the not-too-distant future.

I wanted to share a message for people to take the virus seriously, emphasizing that it is very dangerous.