Man arrested on suspicion of mayhem after victim was stabbed in the head with kitchen knife in Chino Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities say a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and mayhem in the stabbing attack of another in Chino Hills.

The incident unfolded in the 3100 block of Wildwood Court on Friday afternoon.

It was there that the deputies answered numerous calls to 911. When they arrived, they located the victim with a stab wound to the head.

Authorities detained Yunhua Rong from Chino Hills at the scene. While investigating, they learned that Rong, 40, allegedly used a large kitchen knife in the attack.

"Other adults and children were in residence during the assault," authorities said in a press release. Those individuals were not injured.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is stable after surgery.

Rong was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and his bond was set at $ 1,000,000.00.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Deputy E. Cordero or Detective S. Kessler at (909) 364-2000.