Mafia Pic "The Traitor" beats the David di Donatello Awards in Italy – Up News Info

Marco Bellocchio Mafia Movie The traitor It surpassed the David di Donatello Awards last night, the Italian National Film Awards, with six awards, including Best Picture.

The film also won Bellocchio's director, screenplay, Pierfrancesco Favino's actor, Luigi Lo Cascio's supporting actor, and Best Editing. It premiered in Cannes last year before raising $ 5.3 million in Italy through local team 01 Distribution. Sony Pictures Classics released in the US USA, with $ 294,783.

There was no physical ceremony this year due to the ongoing blockade, but host network Rai organized a virtual ceremony, and the winners appeared via video link.

As reported by Republica, Italian President Sergio Mattarella sent a message of support to the Italian film industry during the coronavirus crisis. "To my great regret, this year, for the well-known reason of health, it was not possible to organize the presentation ceremony of the David di Donatellos," said the statement, translated from Italian.

"The world of cinema is suffering, to a great extent, the consequences of the terrible epidemic that suddenly hit our existence, altering its uses, habits, projects and achievements … To rebuild our country after the dramatic epidemic, it will be necessary to recover inspirations and therefore to dream again and make people dream. And this is the main task of art, creativity and artists, "he added.

Other winners of the night included Matteo Garrone Pinocchio, which was outperformed in the main categories, but still received five awards, including production design, costume design, and visual effects. Actor Roberto Benigni, multiple winner of David di Donatello, was topped in the supporting actor category.

Korean Oscar Feeling Parasite It was also added to its full award cabinet, picking up the previously announced Best Foreign Film award.

Complete list of winners:

THE BEST MOVIE

THE TRAITOR

DIRECTED BY: MARCO BELLOCCHIO

BEST DIRECTOR

THE TRAITOR

DIRECTED BY: MARCO BELLOCCHIO

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR

BANGLA

DEBUT DIRECTOR: PHAIM BHUIYAN

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN

THE TRAITOR

MARCO BELLOCCHIO – LUDOVICA RAMPOLDI – VALIA SANTELLA – FRANCESCO PICCOLO

BEST ADAPTED SCREEN

MARTIN EDEN

MAURIZIO BRAUCCI – PIETRO MARCELLO

BEST PRODUCER

THE FIRST KING

ANDREA PARÍS AND MATTEO ROVERE FOR GREENLAND WITH RAI CINEMA – ROMAN CITIZEN – GAPBUSTERS

BEST ACTRESS

THE GODDESS OF FORTUNE

JASMINE TRINCA

BEST ACTOR

THE TRAITOR

PIERFRANCESCO FAVINO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

5 IS THE PERFECT NUMBER

VALERIA GOLINO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

THE TRAITOR

LUIGI LO CASCIO

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

THE FIRST KING

DANIELE CIPRI ‘

BEST SCORE

THE MAGIC FLUTE OF PIAZZA VITTORIO

THE PIAZZA VITTORIO ORCHESTRA

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

THE GODDESS OF FORTUNE

TITLE: WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE

MUSIC BY: ANTONIO DIODATO

TEXTS FROM: ANTONIO DIODATO

PLAYED BY: DIODATE

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

PINOCCHIO

DIMITRI CAPUANI

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER

PINOCCHIO

MASSIMO CANTINI PARRINI

BEST MAKEUP

PINOCCHIO

DALIA COLLI – MARK COULIER (PROSTHETIC MAKEUP)

BEST HAIR

PINOCCHIO

FRANCESCO PEGORETTI

BEST EDITION

THE TRAITOR

FRANCESCA CALVELLI

BEST SOUND

THE FIRST KING

DIRECT RECORDING: ANGELO BONANNI

MICROPHONE: DAVIDE D & # 39; ONOFRIO

EDITION: MIRKO PERRI

SOUND CREATION: MAURO EUSEPI

MIX: MICHELE MAZZUCCO

BEST VFX

PINOCCHIO

THEO DEMIRIS – RODOLFO MIGLIARI

BEST DOCUMENTARY

SELFIE

DIRECTED BY: AGOSTINO FERRENTE

BEST SHORT FILM

WINTER

DIRECTED BY: GIULIO MASTROMAURO

BEST FOREIGN FILM

PARASITE

DIRECTED BY: BONG JOON HO

DAVID YOUNG

My brother chases dinosaurs

DIRECTED BY: STEFANO CIPANI

DAVID DELLO SPETTATORE

FIRST CHRISTMAS

DIRECTED BY: SALVATORE FICARRA – VALENTINO PICONE