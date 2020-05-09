Mafia Pic "The Traitor" beats the David di Donatello Awards in Italy – Up News Info

Home Entertainment Mafia Pic "The Traitor" beats the David di Donatello Awards in Italy...

Marco Bellocchio Mafia Movie The traitor It surpassed the David di Donatello Awards last night, the Italian National Film Awards, with six awards, including Best Picture.

%MINIFYHTML14e3eab351708b835df1f3e0034eed6a15%

The film also won Bellocchio's director, screenplay, Pierfrancesco Favino's actor, Luigi Lo Cascio's supporting actor, and Best Editing. It premiered in Cannes last year before raising $ 5.3 million in Italy through local team 01 Distribution. Sony Pictures Classics released in the US USA, with $ 294,783.

There was no physical ceremony this year due to the ongoing blockade, but host network Rai organized a virtual ceremony, and the winners appeared via video link.

As reported by Republica, Italian President Sergio Mattarella sent a message of support to the Italian film industry during the coronavirus crisis. "To my great regret, this year, for the well-known reason of health, it was not possible to organize the presentation ceremony of the David di Donatellos," said the statement, translated from Italian.

"The world of cinema is suffering, to a great extent, the consequences of the terrible epidemic that suddenly hit our existence, altering its uses, habits, projects and achievements … To rebuild our country after the dramatic epidemic, it will be necessary to recover inspirations and therefore to dream again and make people dream. And this is the main task of art, creativity and artists, "he added.

Other winners of the night included Matteo Garrone Pinocchio, which was outperformed in the main categories, but still received five awards, including production design, costume design, and visual effects. Actor Roberto Benigni, multiple winner of David di Donatello, was topped in the supporting actor category.

Korean Oscar Feeling Parasite It was also added to its full award cabinet, picking up the previously announced Best Foreign Film award.

Complete list of winners:

THE BEST MOVIE
THE TRAITOR
DIRECTED BY: MARCO BELLOCCHIO

BEST DIRECTOR
THE TRAITOR
DIRECTED BY: MARCO BELLOCCHIO

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
BANGLA
DEBUT DIRECTOR: PHAIM BHUIYAN

%MINIFYHTML14e3eab351708b835df1f3e0034eed6a16%

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN
THE TRAITOR
MARCO BELLOCCHIO – LUDOVICA RAMPOLDI – VALIA SANTELLA – FRANCESCO PICCOLO

BEST ADAPTED SCREEN
MARTIN EDEN
MAURIZIO BRAUCCI – PIETRO MARCELLO

BEST PRODUCER
THE FIRST KING
ANDREA PARÍS AND MATTEO ROVERE FOR GREENLAND WITH RAI CINEMA – ROMAN CITIZEN – GAPBUSTERS

BEST ACTRESS
THE GODDESS OF FORTUNE
JASMINE TRINCA

BEST ACTOR
THE TRAITOR
PIERFRANCESCO FAVINO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
5 IS THE PERFECT NUMBER
VALERIA GOLINO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
THE TRAITOR
LUIGI LO CASCIO

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
THE FIRST KING
DANIELE CIPRI ‘

BEST SCORE
THE MAGIC FLUTE OF PIAZZA VITTORIO
THE PIAZZA VITTORIO ORCHESTRA

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
THE GODDESS OF FORTUNE
TITLE: WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE
MUSIC BY: ANTONIO DIODATO
TEXTS FROM: ANTONIO DIODATO
PLAYED BY: DIODATE

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
PINOCCHIO
DIMITRI CAPUANI

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER
PINOCCHIO
MASSIMO CANTINI PARRINI

BEST MAKEUP
PINOCCHIO
DALIA COLLI – MARK COULIER (PROSTHETIC MAKEUP)

BEST HAIR
PINOCCHIO
FRANCESCO PEGORETTI

BEST EDITION
THE TRAITOR
FRANCESCA CALVELLI

BEST SOUND
THE FIRST KING
DIRECT RECORDING: ANGELO BONANNI
MICROPHONE: DAVIDE D & # 39; ONOFRIO
EDITION: MIRKO PERRI
SOUND CREATION: MAURO EUSEPI
MIX: MICHELE MAZZUCCO

BEST VFX
PINOCCHIO
THEO DEMIRIS – RODOLFO MIGLIARI

BEST DOCUMENTARY
SELFIE
DIRECTED BY: AGOSTINO FERRENTE

BEST SHORT FILM
WINTER
DIRECTED BY: GIULIO MASTROMAURO

BEST FOREIGN FILM
PARASITE
DIRECTED BY: BONG JOON HO

DAVID YOUNG
My brother chases dinosaurs
DIRECTED BY: STEFANO CIPANI

DAVID DELLO SPETTATORE
FIRST CHRISTMAS
DIRECTED BY: SALVATORE FICARRA – VALENTINO PICONE

%MINIFYHTML14e3eab351708b835df1f3e0034eed6a17%

