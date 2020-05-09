Los Angeles County hits 30,000 coronavirus cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf1917e3ab1647fffb7e53dd8baff0ef517%

– As Los Angeles County began the process of easing its closing orders on Friday, authorities reported that the number of cases across the county has crossed the 30,000 mark.

There were 883 new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County in the past 24 hours and 51 deaths, bringing the total case count to 30,296 and the number of deaths to 1,468.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, reported some good news: that the hospitalization rate has been stable for the past 10 days.

"Our hospitalization rate has been relatively stable for the past week and a half," said Ferrer.

There are currently 1,790 hospitalized with coronaviruses in Los Angeles County, Ferrer said, 29% of them in ICU beds and 16 percent in ventilators.

Ferrer also noted a decrease in coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents from the numbers reported the previous day.

There are 713 residents of institutional settings who have died of coronavirus, the vast majority of whom lived in nursing homes. That represents 49 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the county.

That is below the 718 deaths reported Thursday.

Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive housing facilities.

Meanwhile, more than 214,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Los Angeles County, and about 12 percent reported positive results for the disease.