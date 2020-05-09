Lori Harvey accused of kicking Reginae Carter out of her squad

Instagram

Fans are upset after seeing that Lil Wayne's daughter is missing from photos taken during a Cinco de Mayo party hosted by Future's girlfriend, so she gains a backlash as she apparently ignores the order of social estrangement. .

Is there bad blood between Lori harvey and Reginae Carter? The two social media personalities have often dated together, but people have been speculating if there is a rift between the two young women after a Cinco de Mayo party thrown by the daughter of Steve Harvey with his friends at his Hollywood Hills mansion.

In photos published in Taina Williams& # 39; The Instagram account, Lori, Taina and two other friends, Asia Carter and Amaya Colón, gathered for a poolside party on Thursday, May 7. All four girls were seen resting and flaunting their greased bikini bodies.

While many enjoyed the sight of these scantily clad ladies, others couldn't help but notice that Reginae was not in the photos. Since then, fans began to suspect that Lori might have kicked the daughter of little Wayne out of your crew.

"As soon as I see them, I think of Reginae and get angry for her," one person reacted to the photos. "Why are they firing Reginae into the crew?" asked a surprised user. Another commented, "n *** a really replaced reginae." Not happy, a fourth commenter stated: "Damn Lori snatched Nae's friends just like that."

Others speculated why Lori no longer wanted Reginae to be part of her squad. "Didn't they want to include the reginas because she's thicker? Because they said it didn't fit the look and I guess this is the look," someone said. Another similarly guessed, "Guess reginae did not fit their looks, so they are no longer friends."

Neither Lori nor Reginae have addressed the state of their friendship. However, luckily for Reginae, she avoided criticism by skipping the party. Meanwhile, Lori has been criticized for apparently ignoring the order of social distancing.

"Is there no social distance?" One user commented under Tania's post, while another noted, "This doesn't look like quarantine." After Tania turned off the comments, others turned to Twitter to criticize the rapper's girlfriend. Future.