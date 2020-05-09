Long-awaited reopening to start slowly in Sonoma County – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) – Bookstores, clothing stores, jewelry stores, antique stores and a wide range of businesses in Sonoma County were eligible to open their doors on Friday. It seemed that many business owners were taking a careful approach on the first day of Phase 2 of the state's reopening of the business.

%MINIFYHTML38d323828980a9899737279662f09d4317%

"That's fair," says Kathy Jeter, owner of Ethical Clothing. "I think many of us are still here, in our stores, to answer the phones and emails."

As the owner of a clothing store, Jeter could have opened its doors on Friday, but she did not. And across the city, many eligible companies appear to have made the same decision.

"It is difficult to find exact information about what we are allowed to do and what we are not allowed to do," says Jeter. "And so I've been lying down and waiting."

"Some of the employees are delighted to leave the house and return," said Rick Lewis, owner of Gold Rush Jewelers. "Some are a little nervous."

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Lewis was trying to open his jewelry stores on Friday, but it meant triple-checking the rules and doing anything to make his employees feel comfortable.

%MINIFYHTML38d323828980a9899737279662f09d4318%

"They found this on eBay, a Maryland company had them," says Lewis of the plexiglass partition walls he was putting on his counters. "I sent them three days, they got here this morning."

Lewis's main frustration: He has to limit customers to two at a time, while the business next door, a grocery store, is a constant stream of countless people.

"You walk into a crowded store, even with all the protocols, there are still a multitude of people in them," says Lewis. "The rules don't make sense."

To avoid complications, some store owners have simply decided to evolve.

"We are trying to minimize all of that as much as possible," said Tali, the owner of Flower Casita, who preferred to use a name. "We do not allow any foot traffic in our store. The only people who come here are our staff."

Flower Casita is effectively a total delivery business now so they can focus on bigger problems.

"So for us, our biggest concern is the economy," says Tali. "Are people going to want or do they just have the money? to buy flowers?

So in Sonoma County, the first day of Phase 2 came with quite a bit of uncertainty.

"It's hard to weigh, maybe we haven't been hit that hard because we've been doing this," Jeter said of the shutdown. "And I don't want to make the wrong decision."