Lockdown 3.0: Tecno Launches Home Delivery of Smartphones with Over 35,000 Retailers – Latest News

New Delhi, May 9 () Smartphone maker Tecno said on Saturday that it launched an initiative to offer customers the option to reserve their smartphones online and get the phone delivered to neighborhood retail stores. In addition, the Transsion Group company said it will resume operations at its Noida factory in accordance with government regulations.

The new model will help Tecno's network of 35,000 offline retailers revive their businesses and consumers select the product of their choice from the safety of their homes, according to a statement.

Consumers can contact their preferred retailers through the Tecno website and enter their PIN code details. The microsite with a store locator will help map the retailer and contact details, and the device will be delivered to your doorstep by your closest retailer, he added.

"Tecno's unique initiative will allow its consumers to connect and order with their preferred retailers according to government zoning guidelines from the comfort of their home," the statement said.

All orders will be delivered within 24 hours in accordance with government prescribed standards and guidelines for areas created in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Consumers will not incur any additional charges, he added.

"We are a consumer-centric brand and in the moment of crisis, when going out to a physical store is difficult for consumers. We are taking a step to bring them closer to our 35,000 retailers," said Transsion CEO Arijeet Talapatra.



Tecno's more than 370 service centers have already resumed operations and will restart their Noida factory in the week beginning May 11, in accordance with advice and guidelines from state governments, according to the statement.

After 40 days of closure, certain business activities such as opening independent stores and delivering non-essential items in e-commerce have been allowed in green and orange areas (locations with few or no COVID-19 cases) as of 4 of May.

With the resumption of sales at select locations, companies like Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung India and Oppo have announced plans to help connect consumers and offline retail stores through digital platforms.

Smartphone shipments in the country are expected to decrease by 10 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite shipments growing by a modest 4 percent in the January-March quarter, with more than 31 million of units, according to Counterpoint Research.

Xiaomi led the market with a 30 percent share of smartphone shipments, followed by Vivo (17 percent), Samsung (16 percent), Realme (14 percent), and Oppo (12 percent) in the first trimester. The research firm had said that "any sign of recovery will probably start from the third quarter onwards."