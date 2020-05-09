Local Marketing Company Offers "Thank You,quot; and Free Lunch to St. Therese Employees on COVID-19 Front Line – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Words of thanks were shared outside the St. Therese nursing home, and the nursing home honored the heroes behind masks and clothing.

Medical, food service and cleaning staff continue to face the state's deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

"They are very affected now and I can't imagine how hard their staff is working to keep up with all of this," said Sarah Sheeley, program manager for Horizontal, Inc.

Sheeley says Horizontal initially set out to raise $ 5,000 to help her own affected employees, but with additional funds for everyone, she decided to share the love.

Large cardboard boxes with 80 lunches for Santa Teresa staff arrived from the rear hatch of a vehicle. Lunches were a simple gesture to treat and nurture those on the front line of the pandemic.

"We are here to support the staff and thank them for all they are doing and the risks they take every day to come here," said Sheeley.

Horizontal, Inc. partnered with Redstone American Grill, which made the meals. That association had a secondary benefit.

"We are struggling and we need support as an industry. They raised the money to donate to give to the nurses and everyone and it feels really great," said Kristin Kroeger of Redstone.

For the St. Therese staff who suffered the loss of so many, it's nothing more than a simple box lunch. But it is also a meaningful way to show gratitude for those who challenge the front lines of a viral battle.

"We are very attentive to all the donations and support we have received from our families and community partners during this time," said Brooke Peoples of St. Therese.