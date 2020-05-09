Little Richard remembered by Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Spike Lee – Up News Info

Little Richard, the iconic musician known for hits like "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly", is being remembered throughout the music world for embodying the "true spirit" of rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll.

%MINIFYHTMLf06a3bc7bc076d076d7d4430fc88ae4d15%

One of the pioneers of rock music, Little Richard died Saturday at age 87. Singer-songwriter Danny Jones Penniman's son told Rolling Stone that his father had been fighting cancer.

Born as Richard Penniman on December 5, 1932, the Macon, Georgia native would eventually find fame and inspire generations of musicians, including David Bowie and Otis Redding. Little Richard's catalog of hits is still made to this day, with his songs recorded by acts like The Beatles, The Kinks and Everly Brothers, among many others.

Related story Little Richard Dies: The Rock and Roll Pioneer and Seminal Hitmaker Was 87 – Update

As the news of the musician's death spread, his friends, admirers, and famous admirers shared tributes on social media.

"God bless little Richard, one of my musical heroes of all time. Peace and love for his entire family, ”Ringo Starr tweeted.

“I am very saddened to hear of Little Richard's passing, he was the biggest inspiration from my teens and his music still has the same raw electrical energy when you play it now as it did when it first leaked onto the music scene. in the mid-1950s, ”Rolling Stones leader Mick Jagger said in a statement on social media.

“It is very sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed away. There will never be another! It was the true spirit of Rock & # 39; n Roll! "added Rolling Stones co-founder Keith Richards.

It is very sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed away. There will never be another! It was the true spirit of Rock & # 39; n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU – Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020

Quincy Jones, who collaborated with Little Richard, regretted that it was a painful day with the death of Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell hours earlier.

"Absolutely heartbroken this morning upon hearing the news of the passing of my brother and friend, the great Little Richard," Jones tweeted.

Absolutely heartbroken this morning upon hearing the news of the passing of my brother and friend, the great Little Richard. From our connection through our mutual mentor, Bumps Blackwell, to the recording of "Money Is" and "Do It To It" for the $ soundtrack, to … https: //t.co/jeHNYYobEP pic.twitter.com/aEJEQVuNN9 %MINIFYHTMLf06a3bc7bc076d076d7d4430fc88ae4d16% – Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) May 9, 2020

Spike Lee, who did a Nike commercial with Little Richard and Michael Jordan, also remembered the late singer, songwriter, and pianist.

Rest in peace with one of the true creators of rock and roll. This is the commercial I directed with Little Richard and Michael Jordan, 1991, ”Lee tweeted, along with a video of the commercial.

Rest in peace with one of the true creators of rock and roll. This is the commercial I directed with Little Richard and Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB – Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020

"The King of Rock and Roll," added Patti LaBelle, along with heart and angel emojis.

Singer-songwriter Steven Van Zandt said Little Richard embodied the spirit of rock music.

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented it. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the narrator. Richard embodied the spirit of RocknRoll. Maureen and I are very honored to be the first marriage you have ever performed. We were lucky to meet him. Live forever in the underground garage, ”Van Zandt tweeted.

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented it. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the narrator. Richard embodied the spirit of RocknRoll. Maureen and I are very honored to be the first marriage you have ever performed. We were lucky to meet him. Live forever in the underground garage. – Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

Monkees drummer Micky Dolenz called him "one of the last greats" in a statement to Up News Info.

“Without a doubt … a true original. And a great influence on my singing style, ”said Dolenz. "When I was on The Monkee television special, 33⅓ revolutions by MonkeeHe, once again, amazed me. It was amazing to see him work up close and in person. One of the last greats!