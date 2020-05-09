Little Richard passed away at 87

Roommates, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Little Richard, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 87. Richard's son Danny Penniman confirmed his death with Rolling Stone, but said the cause is currently unknown.

For those of you who are too young to remember, Little Richard was the founding father of rock and roll, which set the standard for the black community show. Her character on stage was unique and bigger than life, as she wore her pompadours, makeup and beaded shirts.

While it's unclear how he passed away, it's safe to say he will be missed, and his legacy will live on!

Keep the shocked in your prayers.

There is no Elvis, or Beatles, or Jimi Hendrix (who started playing backup in his band) without Little Richard … His contributions are immeasurable, but the industry screwed him up. My favorite quote from him, talking about this: "Boy, they didn't even use petroleum jelly!" pic.twitter.com/fVo9COXQMM – Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) May 9, 2020

"I am a singer. I can sing anything. And that is why I am the king." RIP Little Richard pic.twitter.com/aRS9TGvGf6 – philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 9, 2020

We come from nowhere + we have made the most innovative and moving contributions to music, the heart of our culture. Andre Harrell and Little Richard are proof of how blacks use our creativity in our blood, sweat and tears to give birth to intergenerational gold. pic.twitter.com/FqEBgoRUkI – Melissa Kimble 🏁 (@Melissa_Kimble) May 9, 2020

Unfortunately, this is when Little Richard will receive all the credit and recognition he deserved and asked for when he was alive. He rarely felt celebrated, but he constantly had to see others receive praise for the things he had brought about. – ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) May 9, 2020