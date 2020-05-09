Little Richard passed away at 87

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Little Richard

Roommates, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Little Richard, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 87. Richard's son Danny Penniman confirmed his death with Rolling Stone, but said the cause is currently unknown.

For those of you who are too young to remember, Little Richard was the founding father of rock and roll, which set the standard for the black community show. Her character on stage was unique and bigger than life, as she wore her pompadours, makeup and beaded shirts.

While it's unclear how he passed away, it's safe to say he will be missed, and his legacy will live on!

Stay with us as the story unfolds, Roomies, and keep the shocked in your prayers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here