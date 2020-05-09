Little Richard Dies – Rock Roll N Roll Pioneer was 87 years old – Up News Info

Little Richard, one of the pioneers of rock and roll, died at the age of 87. His death was confirmed by his son, but the cause was not given.

Little Richard's catalog of hits is still being made by many bar bands to this day. Beginning with "Tutti Frutti" in 1956, her work includes "Long Tall Sally" and "Rip It Up" that same year, "Lucille" in 1957, and "Good Golly Miss Molly" in 1958.

They were all driven by his flamboyant, loud-mouthed style that was partly a church revival, partly a sexually charged artist.

